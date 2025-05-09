‘She could sing the phone book’ - our picks for best Eurovision songs 🎙

Screen Babble has caught Eurovision fever.

Before the grand final in Switzerland this year - take a trip down memory lane.

Listen to the full episode and see if you agree with the hosts.

Screen Babble is back for another episode - and this time we’ve caught Eurovision fever. Benji is here to guide the listeners through all the runners and riders for this year’s song contest - including his personal favourite.

But before the big event itself begins in Switzerland, the hosts decide to take a look back through the many, many years of the song contest’s history and pick their favourite ever tracks. We’ve got some deep cuts, recent favourites and one “cop out” - listen to the full episode to see if you agree.

OMG, if you like neon green then you would have loved Käärijä's Eurovision outfit, but I was most certainly not a fan | Getty Images for The National Lo

The trio also offer up their verdicts on this year’s recently concluded edition of Celebrity Big Brother and if the right person won. Spoiler alert: he did not!

Screen Babble also looks back at some of the worst CBB housemates from over the years - can you guess which ones it would be? However before all that it is a bit of a switcheroo as Matt swaps TV for film and evangelises for horror blockbuster Sinners.

Will he be able to convince you to rush out to the cinema for this one? Listen to the full episode right now.

Remember, if you want to see our faces you can head over to ‘Shotstv.com which is brought to you by a network of journalists across the country who are transforming stories at the heart of your community into great TV.

You'll find true crime stories, football news and analysis plus coverage of lifestyle, TV, film and much more! Screen Babble is now a monthly podcast with longer runtimes where we’ll take you through the best in TV and film.