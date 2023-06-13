All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Elton John Scotland: Likely Aberdeen and Glasgow gig setlist, tickets, timings, support acts

The Rocketman's farewell tour reaches Scotland this week and recent setlists suggest fans are in for a treat.

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST
 Comment
Elton John's current tour is set to be his last before he retires from performing live.Elton John's current tour is set to be his last before he retires from performing live.
Elton John's current tour is set to be his last before he retires from performing live.

Elton John's epic 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour started way back in September 2018 in the USA and will finally come to a close this July 8 in the Swedish city of Stockholm.

Along the way the superstar will have played over 300 concerts, with the tour already becoming the highest grossing of all-time - earning over $850 million to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of the dates - including those set for Scotland - were delayed due to the global pandemic and ill health but most were rescheduled and the singer will finally arrive to play four gigs in Aberdeen and Glasgow this week.

Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Where and when is Elton John playing?

Elton will play Aberdeen's P&J Live arena on Tuesday, June 13, and Thursday, June 15.

He will then play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

Will there be a support act?

No support acts have been announced for Elton John's Scotland dates, meaning it will only be the man himself playing.

What are the event timings?

Doors at the Aberdeen gig will open at 6pm, with Elton John expected onstage at 7.30pm, and the show scheduled to end at 10.15pm.

Meanwhile, doors at the Glasgow dates will open at 6.30pm, with Elton John playing from 7.30pm to 10.15pm.

Can I still get tickets?

There are still a few tickets left for the Aberdeen shows, which are available here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Glasgow gigs are sold out but any extra tickets will be made available here, where you can also find resale tickets.

What is the likely setlist?

Elton John has played a broadly similar setlist throughout his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour. Expect to hear most, if not all, of the following songs:

  1. Bennie and the Jets
  2. Philadelphia Freedom
  3. I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
  4. Border Song
  5. Tiny Dancer
  6. Have Mercy on the Criminal
  7. Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
  8. Take Me to the Pilot
  9. Someone Saved My Life Tonight
  10. Levon
  11. Candle in the Wind
  12. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
  13. Burn Down the Mission
  14. Sad Songs (Say So Much)
  15. Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
  16. Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
  17. The Bitch Is Back
  18. I'm Still Standing
  19. Crocodile Rock
  20. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
  21. Cold Heart
  22. Your Song
  23. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Related topics:Elton JohnConcertsGlasgowAberdeenLive Music
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.