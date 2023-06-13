Elton John's epic 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour started way back in September 2018 in the USA and will finally come to a close this July 8 in the Swedish city of Stockholm.
Along the way the superstar will have played over 300 concerts, with the tour already becoming the highest grossing of all-time - earning over $850 million to date.
Many of the dates - including those set for Scotland - were delayed due to the global pandemic and ill health but most were rescheduled and the singer will finally arrive to play four gigs in Aberdeen and Glasgow this week.
Here's everything you need to know before you go.
Where and when is Elton John playing?
Elton will play Aberdeen's P&J Live arena on Tuesday, June 13, and Thursday, June 15.
He will then play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.
Will there be a support act?
No support acts have been announced for Elton John's Scotland dates, meaning it will only be the man himself playing.
What are the event timings?
Doors at the Aberdeen gig will open at 6pm, with Elton John expected onstage at 7.30pm, and the show scheduled to end at 10.15pm.
Meanwhile, doors at the Glasgow dates will open at 6.30pm, with Elton John playing from 7.30pm to 10.15pm.
Can I still get tickets?
There are still a few tickets left for the Aberdeen shows, which are available here.
The Glasgow gigs are sold out but any extra tickets will be made available here, where you can also find resale tickets.
What is the likely setlist?
Elton John has played a broadly similar setlist throughout his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour. Expect to hear most, if not all, of the following songs:
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
- Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- The Bitch Is Back
- I'm Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
- Cold Heart
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road