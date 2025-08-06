Elbow have three dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The band are playing a hat-trick of gigs this week.

Formed in Bury, near Manchester, in 1990, Elbow released debut album Asleep in the Back more than 10 years later in 2001.

Led by singer Guy Garvey, they have gone on to release 10 studio albums to critical acclaim and commercial success.

It was fourth album, The Seldom Seen Kid, that introduced them to a wider audience thanks to hit single A Day Like This. and won them the Mercury Music Prize.

Their most recent record, Audio Vertigo, came out last year and became the band’s fourth number one.

They are currently touring in support of it and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with three gigs in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Elbow playing Glasgow?

Elbow play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on three consecutive nights from August 7-9.

Who is supporting Elbow at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Elbow will be supported in Glasgow on all three nights by Scottish singer-singwriter C Duncan.

What are the stage times for Elbow at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

C Duncan: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

Elbow: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm at latest

Can I still get tickets for Elbow’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here.

Are there age restictions for Elbow’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What’s the weather forecast for the Elbow gigs?

It’s currently looking pretty good for the gigs, with plenty of sun expected on Thursday and Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain on the Friday. Expect temperatures of between 12C and 19C - so it’s probably a good idea to pack a light jacket.

What is the likely Elbow setlist for Glasgow?

Elbow are likely to play a different setlist every night, so unless your name is Guy Garvey it’s impossible to know what they will play. Having said that, this is a setlist from a recent gig in the Netherlands, so expect to hear a fair few of the following: