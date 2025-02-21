Eid Fireworks 2025: When are they traditionally set off, at what time, FCZs, and what's the law?

Fireworks can be a traditional part of Eid celebrations. | Canva/Getty Images

Ramadan will start at the end of February, heralding a month of prayer and fasting for Muslims.

The end of the month is marked by the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr which sees people dress up to enjoy feasts, donate to charity and, sometimes, set off fireworks.

Organised fireworks displays can be fun events for all ages but can lead to antisocial behaviour in Scotland, as people set off pyrotechnics in public areas causing safety risks - particularly around Bonfire Night.

Meanwhile the loud noises caused by fireworks can often make pets anxious.

Many Muslims people call Scotland home, so expect to hear the familiar bangs, whizzes, pops and whistles on the night of Eid.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Eid?

In 2025 Eid will take place on either Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31. The exact date won’t be known until closer to the time as it depends on when religious leaders observe the new crescent moon after sunset.

When are fireworks traditionally set off during Eid?

You can expect fireworks to be set off as soon as it gets dark on the evening of Eid.

When can you set off fireworks duing Eid?

Adult fireworks can only be legally set off in private places between 6-11pm.

There are four exceptions to this when they can be let off until 1am, including the night of Chinese New Year. The other expemptions are Bonfire Night, New Year’s Day, and Diwali.

There is no exemption for Eid so fireworks should not be let off any later than 11pm.

What’s the legal age limit to buy fireworks?

You must be over the age of 18 to buy category 2 and 3 fireworks (so-called ‘adult’ fireworks) which includes pretty much anything you’d see at a fireworks display, including flares, rocket and Roman Candles.

Category 1 fireworks include the likes of party poppers and sparklers, where sales are limited to those over the age of 16.

What is the punishment for selling fireworks to under-18s?

Those found guilty of selling fireworks to a person under the age of 18 are liable to a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Where can you set off fireworks?

It is against the law to set off ‘adult fireworks’ in public places, including on streets, parks and pavements. Private fireworks displays should only be held in private gardens?

At sport and music events it is also illegal to use category 1 fireworks.

What is the punishment for breaking the law on setting off fireworks?

Setting off fireworks illegally also carries a sentence of a fine of up to £5,000, 6 months in prison, or both.

What are Firework Control Zones and are they in force on Eid?

In 2022 the Scottish government gave local authorities the power to designate ‘Firework Control Zones’ (FCZs) - spurred into action following a Halloween riot in Dundee involving pyrotechnics.

It makes setting of any forework in the designated area a criminal offence, unless it is part of a licensed public display.

The Scottish government said establishing FCZs was a "key milestone in the journey towards a cultural change in Scotland's relationship with fireworks".

Until now though, they have only been used in parts of Edinburgh between November 1-10.