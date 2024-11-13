Getting together with a few friends for a couple of drinks, answer some fiendish questions, and perhaps win a prize - lots of us enjoy the occasional pub quiz.

Edinburgh is spoilt for choice when it comes to these entertaining evenings that test your knowledge of everything from music to capital cities.

Running from Sundays-Thursdays (Fridays and Saturdays are too busy for quizzing in boozers), many of them offer great prizes, including cash and bar tabs.

Here are 10 that will keep even the most dedicated Edinburgh mastermind busy - two for every pub quizzing evening.

1 . Monday - The Pear Tree Well known for its West Nicholson Street beer garden, the Pear Tree also has a well-attended quiz. It's on every Monday from 9.05-11.05pm. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Monday - Hanover Tap For city centre quizzing, the Hanover Tap on Hanover Street (formerly the Jekyll & Hyde) has a regular quiz starting at 7.30pm on Mondays. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Tuesday - The Three Sisters Located on the city's Cowgate and a favourite with students, The Three Sisters hosts their Bad Boy Pub Quiz every Tuesday from 8-11pm. There's £50 in bar tabs up for grabs - plus a big rollover cash prize if you're very lucky. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Tuesday - Hectors A Stockbridge institution, Hectors on Deanhaugh Steet has a quiz every Tuesday evening starting at 7.30pm. | Google Maps Photo Sales