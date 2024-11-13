Fancy a pub quiz? Edinburgh has plenty on offer, five days a week.Fancy a pub quiz? Edinburgh has plenty on offer, five days a week.
Edinburgh Pub Quizzes 2024: Here are 10 great quiz nights in the Capital - every night from Sunday to Thursday

By David Hepburn

Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:57 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 16:20 GMT

There’s somewhere to test your trivia every night of the week (expect for Fridays and Saturdays!)

Getting together with a few friends for a couple of drinks, answer some fiendish questions, and perhaps win a prize - lots of us enjoy the occasional pub quiz.

Edinburgh is spoilt for choice when it comes to these entertaining evenings that test your knowledge of everything from music to capital cities.

Running from Sundays-Thursdays (Fridays and Saturdays are too busy for quizzing in boozers), many of them offer great prizes, including cash and bar tabs.

Here are 10 that will keep even the most dedicated Edinburgh mastermind busy - two for every pub quizzing evening.

Well known for its West Nicholson Street beer garden, the Pear Tree also has a well-attended quiz. It's on every Monday from 9.05-11.05pm.

1. Monday - The Pear Tree

Well known for its West Nicholson Street beer garden, the Pear Tree also has a well-attended quiz. It's on every Monday from 9.05-11.05pm. | Google Maps

For city centre quizzing, the Hanover Tap on Hanover Street (formerly the Jekyll & Hyde) has a regular quiz starting at 7.30pm on Mondays.

2. Monday - Hanover Tap

For city centre quizzing, the Hanover Tap on Hanover Street (formerly the Jekyll & Hyde) has a regular quiz starting at 7.30pm on Mondays. | Google Maps

Located on the city's Cowgate and a favourite with students, The Three Sisters hosts their Bad Boy Pub Quiz every Tuesday from 8-11pm. There's £50 in bar tabs up for grabs - plus a big rollover cash prize if you're very lucky.

3. Tuesday - The Three Sisters

Located on the city's Cowgate and a favourite with students, The Three Sisters hosts their Bad Boy Pub Quiz every Tuesday from 8-11pm. There's £50 in bar tabs up for grabs - plus a big rollover cash prize if you're very lucky. | Google Maps

A Stockbridge institution, Hectors on Deanhaugh Steet has a quiz every Tuesday evening starting at 7.30pm.

4. Tuesday - Hectors

A Stockbridge institution, Hectors on Deanhaugh Steet has a quiz every Tuesday evening starting at 7.30pm. | Google Maps

