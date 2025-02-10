Edinburgh Psych Fest 2025: Lineup, date, tickets, cost and venues for Scotland's trippiest music festival
A festival that takes over several Edinburgh venues for a day of fun is set to return - with many acts already confirmed.
Edinburgh Psych Fest was launched after the success of a similar festival in Manchester - with another in Brighton recently added to the roster.
It promises an “unforgettable day filled with mind-bending sounds, trippy visuals and a celebration of all things psychedelic.”
Last year saw memorable performances from the likes of Gruff Rhys, Pigs x 7, Temples and Juniore.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.
When is Edinburgh Psych Fest?
The music festival takes place on Sunday, August 31, from 1pm.
What is the lineup for Edinburgh Psych Fest?
There are still plenty of bands to be announced - watch this space - but here’s who has been confirmed so far:
- Nadine Shah
- Du Blonde
- Getdown Services
- DEADLETTER
- George Clanton
- Honeyglaze
- Anna Erhard
- Do Nothing
- Crocodiles
- Deary
- La Securite
- Goblyns
- Bubble Tea and Cigarettes
- The Orchestra (For Now)
- Adore
- Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers
- Rabbitfoot
- Blind Yeo
- Bin Juice
- Swiss Portrait
- Linzi Clark
- Sun Stags
Can I still get tickets for Edinburgh Psych Fest 2025?
Tickets for the festival are available right now and can be purchased here.
How much are tickets for Psych Fest?
The price you pay for a ticket for Psych Fest depends on how far in advance you purchase them. Two releases of early bird tickets - priced at £24.50 and £30 have already sold out.
Tickets are now available for £40 (plus booking fee) but the price is likely to go up again closer to the time of the festival.
NHS workers can get a 20 per cent discount (ID required).
What venues host Edinburgh Psych Fest?
If the venues remain the same as last year, Psych Fest will be held across six stages in four venues, namely Summerhall (The Dissection Room, Main Hall and The Old Lab), the Queen’s Hall, The Mash House and The Caves.
