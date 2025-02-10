Mercury Prize nominated singer Nadine Shah has been unveled as one of the headliners for Edinburgh Psych Fest. | AFP via Getty Images

The music festival will return at the end of August.

A festival that takes over several Edinburgh venues for a day of fun is set to return - with many acts already confirmed.

Edinburgh Psych Fest was launched after the success of a similar festival in Manchester - with another in Brighton recently added to the roster.

It promises an “unforgettable day filled with mind-bending sounds, trippy visuals and a celebration of all things psychedelic.”

Last year saw memorable performances from the likes of Gruff Rhys, Pigs x 7, Temples and Juniore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.

When is Edinburgh Psych Fest?

The music festival takes place on Sunday, August 31, from 1pm.

What is the lineup for Edinburgh Psych Fest?

There are still plenty of bands to be announced - watch this space - but here’s who has been confirmed so far:

Nadine Shah

Du Blonde

Getdown Services

DEADLETTER

George Clanton

Honeyglaze

Anna Erhard

Do Nothing

Crocodiles

Deary

La Securite

Goblyns

Bubble Tea and Cigarettes

The Orchestra (For Now)

Adore

Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers

Rabbitfoot

Blind Yeo

Bin Juice

Swiss Portrait

Linzi Clark

Sun Stags

Can I still get tickets for Edinburgh Psych Fest 2025?

Tickets for the festival are available right now and can be purchased here.

How much are tickets for Psych Fest?

The price you pay for a ticket for Psych Fest depends on how far in advance you purchase them. Two releases of early bird tickets - priced at £24.50 and £30 have already sold out.

Tickets are now available for £40 (plus booking fee) but the price is likely to go up again closer to the time of the festival.

NHS workers can get a 20 per cent discount (ID required).

What venues host Edinburgh Psych Fest?