Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Here are all the Edinburgh Comedy Awards winners returning this August
With a huge 3,013 shows to choose from at this year's feast of culture, there’s something to be said for opting for performers who have a winning record – and there’s no bigger prize in British comedy than the Edinburgh Comedy Award.
Launched in 1981, the award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.
Formerly known as the Perrier Award, it is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.
The first winners were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson, while other names catapaulted to fame by the award over the years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray and Tim Key.
A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, with former winners Lara Ricote, Sofie Hagen and Catherine Cohen at this year's fesatival.
A Panel Prize followed in 2006 for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival - with former winner Mark Watson in Edinburgh this August.
Here are all the winners of the Main Prize you can see in Edinburgh this year.