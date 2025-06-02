Dita Von Teese announces Edinburgh show - here's what you need to know about tickets, including presale
Dita Von Teese has announced a Scottish show as part of her 2026 UK and Ireland tour.
Titled Nocturnelle, the burlesque performer will take to the stage at Edinburgh Playhouse in February next year. It is her first shows in the country since 2022.
During a 2020 interview, Von Teese told The Scotsman that Edinburgh was “her favourite stop on tour”, sharing that she had Scottish heritage on her mother’s side of the family.
With shows also lined up for cities including Manchester, Birmingham, and London, here is what you need to know about Dita Von Teese tickets.
When is Dita Von Teese performing in Edinburgh?
The “Queen of Burlesque” will perform in Edinburgh on Friday, February 13, 2026.
It is her final UK and Ireland Nocturnelle show, following stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Dublin and Stockton.
Here is the full list of Dita Von Teese’s UK and Ireland tour:
- Monday, January 26 2026 - Manchester O2 Apollo
- Tuesday, January 27 2026 - Manchester O2 Apollo
- Thursday, January 29 2026 - London Palladium
- Friday, January 30 2026 - London Palladium
- Wednesday, February 04 2026 - Birmingham Alexandra
- Thursday, February 05 2026 - Birmingham Alexandra
- Sunday, February 08 2026 - Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
- Wednesday, February 11 2026 - Stockton Globe
- Friday, February 13 2026 - Edinburgh Playhouse
When do Dita Von Teese tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Dita Von Teese’s Edinburgh Nocturnelle show go on sale from 10am on Friday, June 6.
They can be purchased from Ticketmaster, MyTicket.co.uk and ATG Tickets.
Is there Dita Von Teese presale?
If you are keen to see the performer’s show in Edinburgh, there are limited presale options available.
The first is through Ticketmaster, which will see eligible fans receive an email with an exclusive access link for the sale which begins at 10am on Thursday, June 5.
However, if you are a regular theatregoer who is registered for ATG + you will be able to access presale tickets from 10am on Thursday, June 5.
How much are Dita Von Teese tickets?
Currently there are no prices available for Dita Von Teese’s Edinburgh show.
However, this article will be updated with prices at a later stage. Ticket prices are likely to vary from venue to venue, based on a number of factors including seating selection.
