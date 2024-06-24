Award-winning songwriter-singer Cyndi Lauper has announced her highly-anticipated UK and EU dates for her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour.

The 71-year-old will head to Europe next February, marking her first major run in a decade, with shows in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Belfast before wrapping the European tour in Paris. This announcement comes off the heels of the North American Farewell tour news announced earlier this month and follows the release of follows Let The Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s extraordinary life and career. The film, which was released on June 4, is directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood.

With global sales in excess of 50 million, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist is known for her iconic voice and influential punk glamour. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

Award-winning songwriter-singer Cyndi Lauper has announced her highly-anticipated UK and EU dates to her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour (Photo by FilmMagic) | FilmMagic

Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots.

She has been an activist and advocate for the marginalised community, especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell UK tour dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am via Live Nation. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK also on Friday at 10am.

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - February 8, 2025

Manchester, Co-op Live - February 9, 2025

London, The O2 - February 11, 2025