One of the Antipodes’ biggest musical exports will be appearing in Scotland this month.

With global sales of over 15 million records, Crowded House were one of the biggest bands of the late 1980s and early 1990s, with a string of international hit singles, including Don't Dream It's Over, Fall at Your Feet and Weather with You.

Fronted by lead singer Neil Finn, the band disbanded in 1996 but reformed ten years later to record two more studio albums before once again going on hiatus.

They returned yet again in 2020 with the addition of Finn’s sons, Liam and Elroy, to the lineup and added two more albums to their discography, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting and this year’s Gravity Stairs.

The most recent album hs been accompanied by a world tour of the same name and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Crowded House playing Glasgow?

Crowded House plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'The Gravity Stairs Continues' on Wednesday, October 9.

Will there be a support act?

Crowded House willbe supported on their Glasgow gig by Liam Finn, the son of Crowded House lead singer Neil Finn.

Hes released three solo studio albums, the latest being 2014’s The Nihilist, and since 2020 has been a member of Crowded House - with his first album as a core member being 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm but no other times have yet been released by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect Liam Finn to start at some point between 7pm and 7.30pm. Crowded House should be taking to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm, with the show ending by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £41.45 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 8s only for the concert, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Crowded House setlist?

Crowded House have been playing different setlists on every night of their current tour, although the majority of the songs remain the same. Expect to hear the majority of the following when they play Glasgow.