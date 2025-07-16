D&D web series Critical Role announces live show at Edinburgh Castle - here's how to get tickets & presale
Critical Role have announced a new live tour for 2026, including a show in Edinburgh.
Part of the Echoes of Exandria tour, the live version of the Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) web series will take over Edinburgh Castle next July.
With unique stage design, each live show will be led by Game Master Matthew Mercer and include the full founding cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham.
Having began as a roleplaying game among friends, Critical Role recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. A number of licenced works based on the show have been released throughout the years, including best-selling games, comic books and the critically acclaimed Prime Video animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which is based on the series’ first campaign.
The 2026 Edinburgh Castle show will mark the group’s first ever time in Scotland. During the show, fans will join Critical Role as they explore a new Exandria-set one shot on the grounds of the historic venue.
Exclusive merch will be on offer in each city and cosplay is strongly encouraged. For those interested, here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Critical Role’s Edinburgh show.
When is Critical Role’s Edinburgh Castle event?
The cast of Critical Role will bring the Echoes of Exandria tour to Edinburgh Castle on Sunday, July 12, 2026.
Doors will open for the event at 5.30pm, with the show kicking off at 6.15pm.
It is one of only two UK tour dates, with their next show at the O2 Arena in London on Monday, October 26.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Critical Role’s Edinburgh Castle show will go on sale at 8am on Friday, July 25.
They will be available through the official Critical Role website and AXS.
Critical Role Edinburgh Castle presale
If you can’t wait until general sale begins to get tickets for Critical Role’s Edinburgh show, don’t worry - there are presales.
Tickets will be available from 8am on Tuesday, July 22 for members of Beacon, a paid-for special membership service with perks including merch discounts and access to ad-free, early access to content in addition to ticket presales.
If you aren’t already a member, you must sign up for a monthly or annual membership before 7.59am on Saturday, July 19 (BST) to receive a presale code.
In addition for all European shows, there will be presale available through AEG Presents. Fans must register through the promoter’s website before 10pm on Wednesday, July 23 to receive an access code.
Venue presale for the Critical Role Edinburgh Castle show will then begin at 8am on Thursday, July 24.
Critical Role fans can enjoy whisky tastings for Edinburgh Show
Instead of Fan Experience ticket options available across the rest of their tour dates, for Critical Role’s Edinburgh Castle show there will be additional Hospitality add ons such as whisky tastings, custom dinner experiences, hotel rooms and more.
There will also be location specific exclusive merchandise available for fans at the show in Scotland’s Capital.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.