Their first time in Scotland, the full founding cast of Critical Role will adventure to Edinburgh Castle for a live show in 2026.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critical Role have announced a new live tour for 2026, including a show in Edinburgh.

Part of the Echoes of Exandria tour, the live version of the Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) web series will take over Edinburgh Castle next July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With unique stage design, each live show will be led by Game Master Matthew Mercer and include the full founding cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham.

Having began as a roleplaying game among friends, Critical Role recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. A number of licenced works based on the show have been released throughout the years, including best-selling games, comic books and the critically acclaimed Prime Video animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which is based on the series’ first campaign.

Taliesin Jaffe (Percy de Rolo), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt), Ashley Johnson (Pike Trickfoot), Travis Willingham (Grog Strongjaw), Laura Bailey (Vex’ahlia), Liam O’Brien (Vax’ildan), Sunil Malhotra (Gilmore) in The Legend of Vox Machina. | Amazon Prime Video

The 2026 Edinburgh Castle show will mark the group’s first ever time in Scotland. During the show, fans will join Critical Role as they explore a new Exandria-set one shot on the grounds of the historic venue.

Exclusive merch will be on offer in each city and cosplay is strongly encouraged. For those interested, here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Critical Role’s Edinburgh show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Critical Role’s Edinburgh Castle event?

The cast of Critical Role will bring the Echoes of Exandria tour to Edinburgh Castle on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Doors will open for the event at 5.30pm, with the show kicking off at 6.15pm.

It is one of only two UK tour dates, with their next show at the O2 Arena in London on Monday, October 26.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Critical Role’s Edinburgh Castle show will go on sale at 8am on Friday, July 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be available through the official Critical Role website and AXS.

Critical Role Edinburgh Castle presale

If you can’t wait until general sale begins to get tickets for Critical Role’s Edinburgh show, don’t worry - there are presales.

Tickets will be available from 8am on Tuesday, July 22 for members of Beacon, a paid-for special membership service with perks including merch discounts and access to ad-free, early access to content in addition to ticket presales.

Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, Liam O'Brien, Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer attend the Critical Role Panel during New York Comic Con 2023. | Getty Images for ReedPop

If you aren’t already a member, you must sign up for a monthly or annual membership before 7.59am on Saturday, July 19 (BST) to receive a presale code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition for all European shows, there will be presale available through AEG Presents. Fans must register through the promoter’s website before 10pm on Wednesday, July 23 to receive an access code.

Venue presale for the Critical Role Edinburgh Castle show will then begin at 8am on Thursday, July 24.

Critical Role fans can enjoy whisky tastings for Edinburgh Show

Instead of Fan Experience ticket options available across the rest of their tour dates, for Critical Role’s Edinburgh Castle show there will be additional Hospitality add ons such as whisky tastings, custom dinner experiences, hotel rooms and more.