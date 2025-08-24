What’s in store for your last day at Creamfields 2025 today?

It’s your final day at Creamfields this year, and it’s set to go off with a bang.

The likes of David Guetta, ANYMA and Martin Garrix are set to close out this year’s proceedings later today.

For one last time this year, here are your set times and stage clashes ahead of Creamfields Sunday 2025.

Good morning, one last time campers, as today marks the final day at Creamfields 2025.

But what a way to close out this year’s festival! Headlining the Arc stage this evening is superstar DJ David Guetta, but don’t sleep on ANYMA, who is also performing shortly before on what is being touted as the APEX stage. So, what does the US producer have in store ahead of his performance at the Pyramids of Giza?

Plus, it’s the annual return of Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, as his specially curated stage boasts sets from Leon Donnelly, L.P Rhythm, Miss Monique, and a cheeky little headline set from himself. Don’t miss out on the performance from HorsegiirL a little later on today also; a little something different in terms of presentation, but a lot of bouncing beats to keep even the most cynical dance fan happy.

So here it is – your final set times and stage clashes for Creamfields Sunday 2025! Don’t be sad it’s over – be glad you still have a full day of entertainment left!

Creamfields 2025 - set times and stages for Sunday August 24

ANYMA takes centre stage on the APEX_ stage tonight, as the final acts of this year’s Creamfields take to Daresbury Estate | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

All information is correct as of writing.

Arc

21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta

19:30 - 21:00: D.O.D

18:30 - 19:30: Church Service

17:00 - 18:30: Oliver Heldens

15:30 - 17:00: Jodie Harsh

14:30 - 15:30: Amelia Preston

13:30 - 14:30: Kaci-Lea Lynch

12:45 - 13:30: Ruby Richards

12:00 - 12:45: Dean Peet

Apex

17:30 - 19:00: Martin Garrix

15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing (special indoor MainStage set)

14:00 - 15:30: Max Dean

13:00 - 14:00: Marsolo

12:00 - 13:00: Lucia Cors

Apex_

20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA

Steel Yard presented by Drip

21:00 - 23:00: Sonny Fodera

19:30 - 21:00: Gorgon City

18:00 - 19:30: Duke Dumont

16:30 - 18:00: Danny Howard

15:00 - 16:30: Jazzy

13:30 - 15:00: Rob McPartland

12:45 - 13:30: No End

12:00 - 12:45: Maninuniform

The Forest

21:30 - 23:00: Andy Mac

19:30 - 21:30: Layton Giordani

18:00 - 19:30: Boris Brejcha

16:30 - 18:00: Franky Wah

15:30 - 16:30: East End Dubs (present CITE)

13:30 - 15:30: James Organ

12:00 - 13:30: Niva

HALO presented by SHEIN

21:30 - 23:00: Ewan McVicar

20:00 - 21:30: Four Tet

18:30 - 20:00: Salute

17:00 - 18:30: Chloe Robinson

15:30 - 17:30: Villager

14:30 - 15:30: Matt Hibbert

13:15 - 14:30: Scaramouche

12:00 - 13:15: Samantha Neal

Teletech

21:30 - 23:00: AZYR

20:00 - 21:30: Nico Moreno

18:15 - 20:00: Restricted

17:15 - 18:15: Horsegiirl.

15:30 - 17:15: I Hate Models

14:00 -15:30: KTK

12:00 -14:00: Deevey

Fatboy Slim Loves

21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim

19:30 - 21:00: Miss Monique

19:00 - 19:30: Luuk Van Dyk

16:30 - 18:00: L.P Rhythm

15:00 - 16:30: Joella Jackson

14:00 - 15:00: Jake Smith

13:00 - 14:00 Joe Fearon

12:00 - 13:00: Leon Donnelly

Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance

22:00 - 23:00: Brennan Heart

21:00 - 22:00: Uberjakd

20:00 - 21:00: Kimmic

19:00 - 20:00: Shugz

18:00 - 19:00: Billy Gillies

17:00 - 18:00: Cosmic Gate

16:00 - 17:00: Nifra

15:00 - 16:00: MDDLTN

14:00 - 15:00: Maria Healy

13:00 - 14:00: Mark Roma

12:00 - 13:00: DKH

What set clashes are taking place today on Creamfields Sunday?

Just one more day of clashes to contend with, but they are quite the difficult choices to make once again - here’s your guide to who is clashing with whom on the final day of Creamfields 2025.

21:30 - 23:00 : David Guetta (Arc) vs. Sonny Fodera (Steel Yard) vs. Fatboy Slim (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. Ewan McVicar (HALO) vs. Brennan Heart (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)

: David Guetta (Arc) vs. Sonny Fodera (Steel Yard) vs. Fatboy Slim (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. Ewan McVicar (HALO) vs. Brennan Heart (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance) 20:00 - 21:30 : ANYMA (Apex_) vs. Four Tet (HALO) vs. Nico Moreno (Teletech) vs. Gorgon City (Steel Yard) vs. Miss Monique (Fatboy Slim Loves)

: ANYMA (Apex_) vs. Four Tet (HALO) vs. Nico Moreno (Teletech) vs. Gorgon City (Steel Yard) vs. Miss Monique (Fatboy Slim Loves) 17:00 - 18:30: Oliver Heldens (Arc) vs. Martin Garrix (Apex) vs. Duke Dumont (Steel Yard) vs. Franky Wah (The Forest) vs. Cosmic Gate (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)