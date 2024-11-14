Are you all set for your Hogmanay celebrations for 2024, but still looking for a bit of entertainment heading into Christmas Day this year? We might have some ideas…
Though there are plenty of festive activities for those around Edinburgh this year, we know that there are some who might not be Ebeneezer Scrooge’s before his ghostly visits, but do yearn for something that isn’t red, green and sprinkled with Christmas magic.
So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the shows coming up in the city before you ring in the new year, with tickets to our selections still available from Ticketmaster, Ticketweb or in the event you’ve missed out on them - Twickets.
But for those who are thinking “bah, humbug” regarding something a little different than the standard Christmas party affair, don’t worry - we’ve included a few festive concerts that are worth the time of even the most cynical Grinch this time of year.