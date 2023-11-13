Is it too early for Mistletoe and Wine? Apparently not...

Cliff Richard will be playing Glasgow's OVO Hydro this November.

With 65 years of performing behind him, one of the UK's largest-selling artists is on tour - and there's a Scottish date.

Cliff Richard's Blue Sapphire Tour will visit Glasgow's SEC Armadillo in November featuring a selection of his 96 top 20 hits (14 of which went to number one).

With a record of at least one top five album in eight consecutive decades, he has a lifetime of material to choose from.

Here's what you need to know before going to see him play.

When is Cliff Richard playing Glasgow?

Cliff Richard will play Glasgow's SEC Armadillo on Friday, November 17. Doors are at 6.30pm.

Is there a support act?

Cliff Richard does not have a support act. Instead he will play four separate sets, with bonus interviews for the audience to enjoy.

Are there age restrictions?

There are no age restictions at the Cliff Richard concert, which is all seated.

What time will Cliff be on at?

Cliff Richard will be on stage at 7.30pm sharp - so don't be late. The gig is scheduled to end at 10pm.

Can I still get tickets?

The show is a sell out, but limited resale tickets, priced from £80.50, are still available here.

What is Cliff Richard's likely setlist?

Cliff has been mixing it up a bit on his current tour, with the order of songs changing night-by-night. The hits played, however, remain largely the same, so you should hear the majority of the following, which he played at a recent gig in London. Also expect Cliff to be interviewed a couple of times, revealing some anecdotes from his decades in showbiz.