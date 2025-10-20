Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins with a few four-legged friends. | Classic FM

As the UK gears up for fireworks season, Classic FM – the UK’s most popular classical music station – has announced the return of one of its biggest programmes of the year.

Classic FM’s Pet Classics, the station’s hugely popular series, is back for its eighth year with two programmes to help keep anxious pets – and their owners – calm and relaxed, despite the noise of fireworks outside.

Classic FM Breakfast host and dog-lover Dan Walker will present the first programme on Bonfire Night, Wednesday, November 5, from 5pm to 9pm.

Pet Classics favourite Charlotte Hawkins follows with the second show, on Saturday, November 8, from 5pm to 9pm, to coincide with the busiest night for public and private fireworks displays.

Due to the programme’s popularity with listeners – both pets and their humans – Charlotte is also hosting a brand-new weekly Pet Classics series, every Friday at 9pm, until October 31. Each week, Charlotte eases listeners into the weekend with the perfect blend of classical music written about or inspired by pet and animals.

Once again, Classic FM is partnering with the RSPCA to create Pet Classics and provide the ultimate audio sanctuary for animals.

A survey by the RSPCA revealed that almost two-thirds (62 per cent) of pet owners said their animal was negatively impacted by loud fireworks, and that playing relaxing music was the most common way (36 per cent) to help calm their pet.

Throughout the programmes, Classic FM will share practical advice and top tips from the RSPCA to help listeners care for their pets.

All Pet Classics programmes have been specially curated to feature the most soothing classical music to calm any nervous pooch or anxious owner.

Many of the music choices are connected with animals, such as Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals: The Swan, and Elgar’s Mina, his last published orchestral work, which he named after his beloved Cairn Terrier.

Classic FM Breakfast host Dan Walker said: “I am so excited to be joining Charlotte and the Pet Classics team again this year. It’s such a special programme to present. It’s always lovely to hear what our listeners and their pets are up to, but it’s also about the calming classical music and the practical advice for anyone who might be struggling. We know that fireworks can be a problem for pets and animals, so we created Pet Classics to provide the perfect sanctuary for them. I’m looking forward to hearing from all our dedicated fans and any first-timers too. Everyone is welcome!”