Central Cee Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
Central Cee has a date with Glasgow.Central Cee has a date with Glasgow.
Central Cee has a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images
One of the leading names in British rap is coming to Scotland.

London rapper Central Cee (or Oakley Caesar-Su to give him his non-stage name) rose to prominence in 2020 with drill singles Day in the Life and Loading.

Two mix tapes followed, reaching number two and number one of the UK Album Charts, before he bagged his first number one single (in collaboration with Dave) with Sprinter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year saw his debut studio album Can't Rush Greatness also debut atop the charts and he’s currently on a tour in support of the record.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Central Cee playing Glasgow?

Central Cee plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, April 27.

Who is supporting Central Cee at his Glasgow gig?

While ‘special guests’ have been promised, no support has yet been officially announced for Central Cee’s Glasgow Hydro gig. At his recent Dublin gig drill act A2ANTI opened the show, while rapper Nemzzz did the honours in Manchester, so one of them might also travel to Glasgow with Central Cee.

What are the stage times for Central Cee in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official stage times have been released. Judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect the support act to start at around 7.30pm and Central Cee to begin his set at some point between 8.30pm-9pm. The show will be finished by 11pm at latest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Are tickets still available for Central Cee at the Hydro?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still both standing and seated tickets available here, priced at £42.25.

Are there any age restrictions at Central Cee’s Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Central Cee setlist?

Central Cee seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on each night of his current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all of - the following in Glasgow:

  1. Limitless
  2. 5 Star
  3. Day in the Life
  4. 6 For 6
  5. Cold Shoulder
  6. Ruby
  7. Commitment Issues
  8. Loading
  9. St. Patrick’s
  10. Ten
  11. Straight Back to It
  12. GBP
  13. Obsessed With You
  14. Did It First
  15. Me & You
  16. Mrs
  17. gen z luv
  18. Now We’re Strangers
  19. LET GO
  20. Tek Tek
  21. SPIDER
  22. 2MS
  23. Dilemma
  24. Doja
  25. Truth in the Lies
  26. Overseas
  27. Must Be
  28. CRG
  29. UK Rap
  30. Sprinter
  31. BAND4BAND
  32. No Introduction
Related topics:TicketsGlasgowSSE Hydro
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice