Central Cee Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions
London rapper Central Cee (or Oakley Caesar-Su to give him his non-stage name) rose to prominence in 2020 with drill singles Day in the Life and Loading.
Two mix tapes followed, reaching number two and number one of the UK Album Charts, before he bagged his first number one single (in collaboration with Dave) with Sprinter.
This year saw his debut studio album Can't Rush Greatness also debut atop the charts and he’s currently on a tour in support of the record.
And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.
Central Cee plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, April 27.
Who is supporting Central Cee at his Glasgow gig?
While ‘special guests’ have been promised, no support has yet been officially announced for Central Cee’s Glasgow Hydro gig. At his recent Dublin gig drill act A2ANTI opened the show, while rapper Nemzzz did the honours in Manchester, so one of them might also travel to Glasgow with Central Cee.
What are the stage times for Central Cee in Glasgow?
Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official stage times have been released. Judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect the support act to start at around 7.30pm and Central Cee to begin his set at some point between 8.30pm-9pm. The show will be finished by 11pm at latest.
Are tickets still available for Central Cee at the Hydro?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still both standing and seated tickets available here, priced at £42.25.
Are there any age restrictions at Central Cee’s Hydro gig?
Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Central Cee setlist?
Central Cee seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on each night of his current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all of - the following in Glasgow:
- Limitless
- 5 Star
- Day in the Life
- 6 For 6
- Cold Shoulder
- Ruby
- Commitment Issues
- Loading
- St. Patrick’s
- Ten
- Straight Back to It
- GBP
- Obsessed With You
- Did It First
- Me & You
- Mrs
- gen z luv
- Now We’re Strangers
- LET GO
- Tek Tek
- SPIDER
- 2MS
- Dilemma
- Doja
- Truth in the Lies
- Overseas
- Must Be
- CRG
- UK Rap
- Sprinter
- BAND4BAND
- No Introduction
