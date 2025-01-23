First taking place in Glasgow in 1994, Celtic Connections has grown into one of Scotland's largest music festivals - attracting well over 100,000 people to hundreds of concerts every January.
This year's event runs across the city from January 16-February 2, featuring the best traditional Scottish music, alongside international folk, roots and world music artists.
Week one has already seen memorable perfomances from the likes of Lyle Lovett, Gretchen Peters, Lindisfarne and Lloyd Cole.
But with a whole week more to go there’s plenty still to see,
Here are 10 events which caught our eye and still have tickets available.
1. BMX Bandits
One of Glasgow's most beloved bands (even if they were formed in Bellshill), BMX Bandits is the name given to the constantly-evolving collection of musicians lead singer Duglas T. Stewart surrounds himself with, which have previously included members of The Soup Dragons and Teenage Fanclub. A favourite of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain, they are kicking off their 40th anniversary celebrations at Celtic Connections, with a one off exclusive concert of their most acclaimed album yet, 2024’s Dreamers on the Run. See them play Saint Luke's at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 29. Local up-and-comers QUAD90 support. | Contributed
2. EMEL
For something a little bit different, head to the Oran Mor to see Tunisian singer-songwriter EMEL at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 30. has released a steady stream of intense, revolutionary music. On her newest album, MRA, meaning 'woman' in Arabic, "EMEL deconstructs to rebuild, boldly pressing forward her vision of a female-driven paradigm shift in a world in desperate need of one". It's a multi-genre meld where African trap, batucada, Arabic reggaeton, hip hop, and drum n’ bass rub shoulders seamlessly with vibrant melodies and empowering lyrics sung in five different languages and three dialects. | Contributed
3. BODIES
The Mackintosh Church is perhaps the most charming and atmospheric venue used for Celtic Connections, and on Friday, January 31, at 7.30pm, it will be hosting BODIES. The eight-piece vocal ensemble are led by Berlin-based Australian singer, songwriter and producer Kat Frankie. Their a cappella performances make the heart soar. Support comes from Greek folk courtesy of Con’tylia. | Contributed
4. Roaming Roots Revue
Roddy Hart's show is always a hot ticket at the festival but, despite the Sunday night concert selling out, there are still seats (and standing spaces) available for the second night on Monday, January 27, starting at 7.30pm at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. This year's show is entitled 'Vol.1' and promises to "recreate some legendary moments from some of Britain’s most iconic songwriters and bands ever". Joining Roddy to sing a selection of their own songs and iconic covers will be Yola, Villagers, Hamish Hawk, Ed Harcourt, Jill Jackson, Withered Hand & Kathryn Williams, Phil Campbell and Little Acres. | Contributed