1 . BMX Bandits

One of Glasgow's most beloved bands (even if they were formed in Bellshill), BMX Bandits is the name given to the constantly-evolving collection of musicians lead singer Duglas T. Stewart surrounds himself with, which have previously included members of The Soup Dragons and Teenage Fanclub. A favourite of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain, they are kicking off their 40th anniversary celebrations at Celtic Connections, with a one off exclusive concert of their most acclaimed album yet, 2024’s Dreamers on the Run. See them play Saint Luke's at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 29. Local up-and-comers QUAD90 support. | Contributed