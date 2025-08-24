Simon Cowell made a surprise appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 👀

Channel 4 show saw the remaining stars call home and the X-Factor legend popped up.

Fans are now calling for him to join the show in the future.

Simon Cowell made a surprise appearance in the latest episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The X-Factor legend was called by Lucy Spraggan during tonight’s (August 24) instalment.

The remaining five celebrities got to call home and speak to their loved ones after being away from home for so long. It included ex-Love Island favourite calling his partner sports presenter Laura Woods.

However, perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the appearance of Simon Cowell. It has led to fans demanding he be signed up for a future season.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans want to see star join cast

Simon Cowell was visibly shocked during Auzzy Blood's Britain's Got Talent performance. | ITV

The penultimate episode of the season saw the remaining celebs have the opportunity to call home. In a surprise, Lucy Spraggan first called her former X-Factor judge Simon Cowell.

It was revealed that he had encouraged her to take part in the show. But the staff quickly hung-up the call, before giving Lucy the chance to call her partner afterwards.

Fans quickly took to social media to call for Channel 4 to sign Simon Cowell up for a future season.

One wrote: “Simon Cowell on this show would be god tier television.” Another added: “Petition to get Simon Cowell on the next series.”

A viewer said: “Lucy phoning Simon Cowell is literally ICONIC!” One echoed: “Sure, I’d phone Simon Cowell.”

The final of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air on Channel 4 tomorrow night (August 25.) It will be live from 9pm and will finish at approximately 10pm.