Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final? Full line-up for ITV series 24 final

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:05 BST

Celebrity Big Brother has revealed its finalists for 2025 👁

The line-up for the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final has been revealed. After the brutal public vote on Triple Tuesday saw three more housemates leave - the finalists have been locked in.

Just six stars remain - and by the end of the live episode on Friday (April 25), one will be crowned winner. Find out when exactly the final will start.

Your latest Screen Babble podcast: Adolescence, Snow White and The White Lotus

ITV has also confirmed that voting is already open and viewers can now use their five votes to pick the 2025 winner. See how exactly you can have a say on the result here.

But before you think about voting, remind yourself of which celebrities have made it to the CBB final - and who has missed out.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Former Tory MP was the first celebrity out of the house in Series 24. He was evicted on Day 5 and is not one of the finalists

1. Michael Fabricant - evicted Day 5

Former Tory MP was the first celebrity out of the house in Series 24. He was evicted on Day 5 and is not one of the finalists | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV

Photo Sales
Hollywood bigshot Mickey Rourke was removed from the house because of his behaviour in Day 6. He has not made it to the 2025 final.

2. Mickey Rourke - removed Day 6

Hollywood bigshot Mickey Rourke was removed from the house because of his behaviour in Day 6. He has not made it to the 2025 final. | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV

Photo Sales
Trisha managed to last just over a week in the Big Brother house. She was evicted on Day 9 - and is not one of the 2025 finalists.

3. Trisha Goddard - evicted Day 9

Trisha managed to last just over a week in the Big Brother house. She was evicted on Day 9 - and is not one of the 2025 finalists. | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV

Photo Sales
Olympic legend Daley lasted almost two weeks in the house - but he was evicted on Day 12 by the public. He is not one of the finalists.

4. Daley Thompson - evicted Day 12

Olympic legend Daley lasted almost two weeks in the house - but he was evicted on Day 12 by the public. He is not one of the finalists. | Initial/ITV Photo: Initial/ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVCelebrity Big BrotherITV
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice