Call of Duty’s latest open beta is on-going but when does it finish? 👀

Call of Duty’s latest open beta is happening now.

Players will get an extra 24 hours to try it out.

But when exactly will the beta finish this week?

Gamers will get to enjoy the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta for an extra 24 hours. The finish date has been pushed back with the official website stating : “We heard you might want a little more.”

After an early access event last week, the multiplayer test opened up on Sunday (October 5). It gives players a chance to experience a slice of the latest entry in the iconic FPS franchise.

But if you are thinking about diving in to try out Black Ops 7 - and its Zombie mode - you will want to know when it finishes. Here’s all you need to know:

Has Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta been extended?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming in 2025 | Activision

The beta was due to come to an end on Wednesday (October 8) but Activision has announced that it will be extended for an extra day. The open beta will now run until Thursday (October 9).

Open Search and Destroy has also been brought back, alongside the extension of the open beta.

When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta end?

Players across the world now have the chance to experience the latest COD beta now. The early access has finished and those who didn’t pre-order now have the chance to experience it.

Black Ops 7’s open beta will run until Thursday (October 9) after an extension was confirmed. It means that the beta now runs for five days in total.

The open beta is due to finish at 6pm British time on October 9 for players in the UK. Across the channel in Europe, it will close at 7pm CEST.

Over the pond in America, the Black Ops 7 beta will close at 1pm ET/ 10am PT on Wednesday.

Who could play the beta early?

The Black Ops 7 beta early access began on Thursday (October 2) and it was open to those who had pre-ordered the game beforehand. Activision explained: “When you pre-order or pre-purchase from a participating retailer, you will receive a 13-character early access Beta code redeemable at callofduty.com/betaredeem .”

Once you have received the code, head to the above website, and follow the instructions on the page to reserve your spot in Early Access for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta.

Once your Early Access Beta code is successfully redeemed, you will be registered for Early Access. Registered players will then receive an Early Access Beta token via email before the Open Beta begins.