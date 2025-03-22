Britain’s Got Talent is back after a weekend off 👀

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BGT is back after a two-week break with a new episode.

ITV was forced to take the show off the schedule last weekend.

But what time is it on?

After a surprise week’s absence, BGT is back and ready for a new batch of hopefuls to take to the stage. ITV has confirmed the return time for the long-running show.

It has been two weeks since the long-running reality competition was last on our screens, but the wait for its return is almost over. Due to a schedule shake-up, BGT didn’t air a new episode last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is BGT on TV tonight?

Britain's Got Talent | ITV

The hit ITV series will return after its week off tonight (March 22). It is due to start at 7pm and it will be an 80 minute episode - including adverts.

BGT is due to finish at 8.20pm and will be followed by the 1% Club. Before that ITV’s new show 99 to Beat will air - starting at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is still the audition stage of Britain’s Got Talent, so the judges will once again be casting their eyes over plenty of hopefuls.

Why was BGT not on last weekend?

Viewers have had to make their way through a two-week gap between episodes after the show was bounced from its Saturday evening slot last weekend. ITV moved the show out of the way because of the Six Nations final match on March 15.

Fortunately the men’s rugby tournament is finished now, so BGT has reclaimed its usual spot.

How to watch BGT in 2025?

ITV will be broadcasting the long-running show on its main channel - ITV1/ 1HD. It will also be available live and on catch up via ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike previous years, the show will be weekly throughout its full run in 2025. BGT has started earlier than usual, because of Saturday Night Takeaway’s hiatus and it will continue through to the end of May.