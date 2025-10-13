Blue Lights will be back with another episode very soon 🚨📺

Blue Lights is back with its third series.

The acclaimed crime drama will continue soon.

But when can you expect the next episode?

Boundaries will be ‘pushed’ in the latest episode of Blue Lights. BBC’s hit police series is set to continue in just a matter of hours.

The Belfast-set drama has been critically acclaimed since it first debuted back in 2023. A fourth season has already been green-lit, so fans can enjoy the ride without worrying about whether it will be back or not.

Blue Lights’ third season plunges viewers into a dark world lurking beneath the surface of middle-class life in Belfast as the collapse of the old political and criminal order has paved the way for a new era of global gangs. The show is being broadcast weekly on BBC One.

But when can you catch it on TV and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Blue Lights start today?

Grace Ellis, played by Sian Brooke, and Stevie Neill, played by Martin McCann are back on our screens in Season Three of Blue Lights later this month | BBC

Having made its highly anticipated return at the end of September, the police drama will be airing new episodes every Monday for six weeks. The third episode will be broadcast tonight (October 13).

Blue Lights is set to be on BBC One at 9pm this evening. It is due to run for an hour and will finish at approximately 10pm.

The full boxset is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, for those who don’t want to wait a week between episodes.

The preview for tonight’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Grace and Shane push boundaries for Lindsay's sake as a threat closes in. Aisling and Tommy respond to a call-out where things are not as they seem, with unexpected consequences.”

Who is in the cast of Blue Lights?

Plenty of familiar faces will be back for the latest season of the Belfast-set crime drama. It includes all of the main rookie officers.

The full cast for series 3 includes:

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Thomas Foster

Martin McCann as Stephen Neil

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Hannah McClean as Jennifer Robinson

Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson

Frank Blake as Constable Shane Bradley (series 2-)

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Desmond Eastwood as Murray Canning

Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling

Michael Smiley (Series 3)

Cathy Tyson (Series 3)

The show has had one major departure so far with the character of Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) being killed in the first season.

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3?

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, co-creator Declan Lawn said: “Series three looks at the professional apparatus alongside organised crime, and how paramilitaries in Belfast are often in thrall to international organised crime gangs using the territory as a stopping off point for large scale drug smuggling. It also looks at sexual exploitation of kids in care. These storylines are entirely fictional but informed by careful research so have a real authenticity.

“Cathy Tyson plays Dana Morgan, a new powerful figure on the criminal side, and her nemesis within the police is Intelligence Department cop Paul Collins (Colly) who is played by Michael Smiley. In saying that, many of the regular characters are back and ready for action. We hope there are quite a few gripping moments, and a few emotional ones too. In this season our main characters go through some very difficult things.”

Grace’s actor Sian Brooke added: “When Declan (Lawn) was researching this series he said the police referenced the ‘two-year fade’ where the officers are hit by the reality of the job in terms of their hopes, dreams and the practical side of what they do. This is especially pertinent for Grace who wants to bring about change and is frustrated by the machinations of the organisation.”