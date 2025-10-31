Interpol and Bloc Party have a big date with Glasgow next year. | Getty Images

It’s a case of getting two huge acts for the price of one.

Two massively influential guitar bands from opposite sides of the Atlantic have announced that they will tour together next year.

English indie heroes Bloc Party and American alternative rock group Interpol will be playing a string of dates across Europe and the UK late next year.

Interpol formed in New York in 1997 in a burgeoning music scene that included the likes of The Strokes and The National.

They were critically acclaimed for debut album Turn On the Bright Lights in 2002, before increasing commercial success arrived with Antics in 2004, Our Love to Admire in 2007 and Interpol in 2010.

They went on hiatus on 2010 but returned in 2014, releasing two further albums and touring to mark the respective 20th anniversaries of their first two records.

Meanwhile, Bloc Party emerged from London in 1999 after forming at the Reading Festival and released their acclaimed debut album Silent Alarm 2005, winning the NME Album of the Year Award.

Two top 10 albums followed, with 2007’s A Weekend in the City and 2008’s Intimacy.

Like Interpol they went on a short hiatus before returning energised in 2011 and have released a further three albums, most recently 2022’s Alpha Games.

Now there will bethe chance to see both bands play on the same night for the first time and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gig.

When are Interpol and Bloc Party playing Glasgow?

Interpol and Bloc Party will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Doors will be at 6.30pm.

Where else are Interpol and Bloc Party playing?

Interpol and Bloc Party will be playing the following shows on their 2026 UK and Ireland tour:

November 20: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

November 21: Cardiff, Utilita Arena

November 23: Manchester, Aviva Studios

November 24: Manchester, Aviva Studios

November 26: Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 27: Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 28: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

November 30: Dublin, 3Arena

December 2: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

December 4: London, Olympia

December 5: London, Olympia

When can I buy tickets for Interpol and Bloc Party’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, November 7, here.

Are there any presales for Interpol and Bloc Party’s Glasgow gig?

As has become standard, there are a few ways to get tickets before they go on general sale.

There will be a fan presale starting at 9am on Wednesday, November 5. Subscribe to the Interpol newsletter here (scroll down to the bottom of the page) or the Bloc Party newsletter here and you should be emailed a code to access it.

Customers of OVO Energy will also be able to access tickets from 9am on Wednesday, November 5, here. If you aren’t with OVO it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting from Thursday, November 6, at 9am. Just register here.

How much are tickets to see Interpol and Bloc Party at the OVO Hydro?

Depending on where you are standing or sitting, tickets will cost between £43.25 and £71.60 (plus the inevitable booking fees).

Are there any age restrictions for Interpol and Bloc Party at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow?

Standing is over 14s only, while you must be over 8 in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Who is supporting Interpol and Bloc Party at the OVO Hydro?

No support has been announced for the gig as yet - watch this space - but as it’s a co-headlining concert there may not be one.

What will Interpol and Bloc Party be playing at their Glasgow gig?

To give you an idea of what you’re likely to hear at the concert, here are a couple of typical setlists from each of the bands.

Interpol

C'mere Narc Say Hello to the Angels My Desire Obstacle 1 Take You on a Cruise Into the Night Evil The Rover Pioneer to the Falls All the Rage Back Home No I in Threesome Roland Slow Hands

Bloc Party

So Here We Are Hunting for Witches Mercury Song for Clay (Disappear Here) Banquet Traps One More Chance The Love Within Blue The Prayer Like Eating Glass Helicopter Flux This Modern Love Ratchet

