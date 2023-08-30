Blink-182 Glasgow Gig: Likely OVO Hydro setlist, event times, support and age restrictions
The pop-punk band are playing two nights at the Glasgow venue.
Hugely-popular American outfit Blink-182 will play a pair of gigs at Glasgow's huge OVO Hydro this September.
Formed in California in 1992, the punk rockers have sold over 50 million albums worldwide which have spawned numerous hot singles such as 'All the Small Things', 'Dammit', 'I Miss You', and 'What's My Age Again?'
Here's what you need to know about their visit to Scotland.
When are Blink-182 playing Glasgow?
Is there a support act?
Support will be provided by American pop-punk band The Story So Far, who were formed in 2007 and have released four studio albums to date.
What are the stage times?
No official stage times have been announced as of yet, other than that doors will open at 6.30pm. Judging by the timings of similar concerts at the venue, expect support to be on at around 7.30pm and Blink-182 to be on stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.
Are there age restrictions?
You need to be a minimum of eight years of age to be admitted to the seated areas, and over 14 to enter the standing sections. Everybody under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult.
Can I still buy tickets?
Limited tickets for both shows, starting from £52.80, are available here.
What's the likely setlist?
The gigs are part of Blink-182's world tour which recently completed it's American leg. The setlist was broadly the same each night, so expect to hear the followimng songs:
- Anthem Part Two
- The Rock Show
- Family Reunion
- Man Overboard
- Feeling This
- Reckless Abandon
- Violence
- Up All Night
- Dysentery Gary
- Dumpweed
- EDGING
- Aliens Exist
- Cynical
- Happy Holidays, You Bastard
- Happy Holidays, You Bastard (faster version)
- Stay Together for the Kids
- Gonna Fly Now (Bill Conti cover)
- Always
- Down
- Bored to Death
- I Miss You
- Adam's Song
- Ghost on the Dance Floor
- What's My Age Again?
- First Date
- All the Small Things
- Dammit
