The pop-punk band are playing two nights at the Glasgow venue.

Hugely-popular American outfit Blink-182 will play a pair of gigs at Glasgow's huge OVO Hydro this September.

Formed in California in 1992, the punk rockers have sold over 50 million albums worldwide which have spawned numerous hot singles such as 'All the Small Things', 'Dammit', 'I Miss You', and 'What's My Age Again?'

Here's what you need to know about their visit to Scotland.

When are Blink-182 playing Glasgow?

The band will be playing the OVO Hydro on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2.

Is there a support act?

Support will be provided by American pop-punk band The Story So Far, who were formed in 2007 and have released four studio albums to date.

What are the stage times?

No official stage times have been announced as of yet, other than that doors will open at 6.30pm. Judging by the timings of similar concerts at the venue, expect support to be on at around 7.30pm and Blink-182 to be on stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Are there age restrictions?

You need to be a minimum of eight years of age to be admitted to the seated areas, and over 14 to enter the standing sections. Everybody under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

Can I still buy tickets?

Limited tickets for both shows, starting from £52.80, are available here.

What's the likely setlist?

The gigs are part of Blink-182's world tour which recently completed it's American leg. The setlist was broadly the same each night, so expect to hear the followimng songs: