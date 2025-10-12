Who are the Big Brother housemates? Full cast of series 22 and who has left so far

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 23:30 BST

Big Brother week three is set to begin very soon - but who is still in the house? 📺👀

Big Brother is about to start a brand new week. The iconic reality show held its latest eviction on Friday night before taking a brief break.

Fans had a 24 hour rest to take in the latest exit and reflect on all the ups and downs of the recent days. ITV removed one of the contestants due to ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’.

After the latest public vote, yet another housemate was told to pack their bags. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were on hand to do their first interview after leaving.

ITV has confirmed that the latest episode will be broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX once again. It is set to start at 9pm tonight (October 12) and will kick-off a new week of action.

But who is still in the Big Brother house as we begin week 3? Here’s all you need to know.

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house

1. Nancy, 22, Glasgow

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR.

2. Caroline, 56

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

Big Brother housemate number five is Zelah, 25, a personal trainer from South London

3. Zelah, 25

Big Brother housemate number five is Zelah, 25, a personal trainer from South London | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

18-year-old cleaner from Bristol Teja was the sixth housemate in the Big Brother house.

4. Teja, 18

18-year-old cleaner from Bristol Teja was the sixth housemate in the Big Brother house. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

