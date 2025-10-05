Big Brother is back for week 2 - but when exactly will it be on? 👁📺

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother will be back in a matter of hours.

The iconic reality show is about to enter week 2.

But when exactly will it be on TV in the coming days?

It is almost time to kick-off a brand new week in the Big Brother house. The iconic reality show is back once more to get the nation talking again.

Returning last weekend, the show has had plenty of dramatic twists and turns already. From an eviction on opening night, plus the surprise addition of extra housemates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers were left without their nightly fix yesterday (October 4) as the show took a break. But when will it be on this week?

When is Big Brother on TV next?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

Following the live eviction on Friday (October 3), Big Brother took a break on Saturday. It meant fans also got the night off.

However, the show is back today (October 5). It is due to start at 9pm this evening, and it is just a regular-length episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2.

When is Big Brother on TV this week?

For the second week of action, Big Brother will once again be settling into its usual release schedule. It will air episodes from today until Friday (October 10) each night on ITV2.

Big Brother is due to start at 9pm on each day it has a new episode. The only day of the week it doesn’t broadcast is Saturdays including October 11.

How to watch Big Brother 2025?

Since its debut back in the early 2000s, Big Brother has had a few homes. It has previously been broadcast by both Channel 4 and 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV is the latest channel to revive the show and is now where both the regular and Celebrity versions can be watched. Unlike the celeb spin-off, Big Brother is airing on ITV2.