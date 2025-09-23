The Beta Band have two dates with the Glasgow Barrowland this week. | Contributed

It’s one of the biggest comebacks of the year - no, not Oasis...

Formed in 1996, The Beta Band quickly became one of Scotland’s most beloved bands, led by singular singer Steven Mason.

Their first three EPs, released in 1997 and 1998, were lauded for their unique genre-surfing sound - taking in everything from folk and psychedelia to trip hop.

They were collected together in the unimaginatively-monikered The Three EPs, which received global attention, including being memorably used in hit film High Fidelity. “I will now sell five copies of The Beta Band’s Three EPs”, whispers John Cusack’s record store manager character, before playing Dry The Rain and sending customers scurrying to the counter to ask who the band are.

Three top 20 studio albums followed, most recently 2004’s Heroes to Zeros - and it was the same year when they played their final live show at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms.

But now they are back for their first shows in 21 years, along with a vinyl rerelease of The Three EPs earlier this year.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, as they are kicking the whole thing off in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Beta Band playing Glasgow?

The Beta Band play Glasgow's Barrowland venue on their UK tour on Thursday, September 25, and Friday, September 26..

Who is supporting the Beta Band at their Glasgow gig?

No support acts have been announced for the Beta Band’s tour. It’s been billed as ‘An Evening With The Beta Band’ so there’s a chance that there won’t be one. Watch this space for the latest information after the Thursday gig.

What are the stage times for the Beta Band in Glasgow?

They seem to be a secretive lot as the only information we have so far is that the doors open at 7pm. Normally at the Barrowlands the support is on at around 7.30pm, with the headliner playing from around 9pm and finishing by 11pm. But since when have the Beta Band done anything normal? We’d advise getting down early to make sure you don’t miss out. We’ll have the confirmed stage times from the first gig on Thursday - so Friday ticketholders can check back here.

Are tickets still available for the Beta Band?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - despite being advertised as being sold out for months there are currently a few tickets available on Ticketmaster here priced at £44. Best be quick though.

Are there any age restrictions at the Beta Band’s Barrowland gigs?

It’s over-14s only and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Beta Band setlist?

It’s the first night of the Beta Band’s tour so unless your name is Steve Mason it’s impossible to predict what they will play. Here’s a setlist from their last tour in 2004:

It's Not Too Beautiful Squares Inner Meet Me Simple She's the One EasyPlay Dr. Baker Dry the Rain Quiet Broke Assessment Dog's Got a Bone The House Song

Where else are The Beta Band playing?

After the Barrowland gigs, the band will play the following UK shows, before heading for a tour of North America.

September 27: O2 Academy, Leeds

September 29: O2 Academy, Bristol

September 30: Rock City, Nottingham

October 2: Roundhouse, London

October 3: Roundhouse London

October 4: Albert Hall, Manchester

What have the Beta Band said about the tour?