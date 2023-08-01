All Sections
Independent film studio A24 have a reputation for being a mark of cinematic quality.

Best A24 Films: Here are the 13 most critically-acclaimed A24 films - from Lady Bird to Talk To Me

Talk To Me has become the latest smash hit film to come from the hugely successful independent film company.

By David Hepburn
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

Established in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, A24 is a film and television production and distribution company that has a total of 134 films to their name to date.

The first two films that they distributed were 'A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Charles Swan III' and 'Spring Breakers', before success arrived in the form of obtaining the rights to hits like 'Room', 'Ex Machina' and 'The Witch'.

The company now has the kind of brand recognition usually reserved for actors and directors, with their involvement in any project dramatically increasing the chance of box office success.

While A24 is often associated with horror films, thanks to the likes of 'Hereditory' and 'Midsommar', there is no single genre they specialise in.

Their highest-grossing film to date is 'Everything Everywhere All At One', which also dominated the 2023 Academy Awards - helping them become the first independent studio to sweep Best Picture, Best Director, and all four acting categories in a single year.

Such is that quality of their output that 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' doesn't even make A24's 13 most critically acclaimed films, which are as follows.

Before Greta Gerwig achieved global fame and acclaim with Barbie, her directorial debut delighted audiences and critics alike. 2017's Lady Bird is a much-loved coming-of-age comedy drama starring Saoirse Ronan and has a near-perfect 99 per cent rating.

1. Lady Bird

Before Greta Gerwig achieved global fame and acclaim with Barbie, her directorial debut delighted audiences and critics alike. 2017's Lady Bird is a much-loved coming-of-age comedy drama starring Saoirse Ronan and has a near-perfect 99 per cent rating.

Former standup comedian and YouTube star Bo Burnham proved he was an equally brilliant film director with Eighth Grade, which achieves an impressive 99 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Newcomer Elsie Fisher plays a 13-year-old trying to get to the end of the titular school year.

2. Eighth Grade

Former standup comedian and YouTube star Bo Burnham proved he was an equally brilliant film director with Eighth Grade, which achieves an impressive 99 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Newcomer Elsie Fisher plays a 13-year-old trying to get to the end of the titular school year.

Only released in UK cinemas this year, animation Marcel the Shell with Shoes has a 98 per cent rating. The quirky comedy sees the titular character go viral after a documentary maker moves into the house he shares with his granny and thir pet lint Alan.

3. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Only released in UK cinemas this year, animation Marcel the Shell with Shoes has a 98 per cent rating. The quirky comedy sees the titular character go viral after a documentary maker moves into the house he shares with his granny and thir pet lint Alan.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture (after La La Land was mistakenly announced), Barry Jenkins' drama looks at three important chapters in the life of a young black man growing up in Miami. Starring Mahershala Ali it has an impressive 98 per cent positive reviews.

4. Moonlight

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture (after La La Land was mistakenly announced), Barry Jenkins' drama looks at three important chapters in the life of a young black man growing up in Miami. Starring Mahershala Ali it has an impressive 98 per cent positive reviews.

