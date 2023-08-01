Best A24 Films: Here are the 13 most critically-acclaimed A24 films - from Lady Bird to Talk To Me
Talk To Me has become the latest smash hit film to come from the hugely successful independent film company.
Established in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, A24 is a film and television production and distribution company that has a total of 134 films to their name to date.
The first two films that they distributed were 'A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Charles Swan III' and 'Spring Breakers', before success arrived in the form of obtaining the rights to hits like 'Room', 'Ex Machina' and 'The Witch'.
The company now has the kind of brand recognition usually reserved for actors and directors, with their involvement in any project dramatically increasing the chance of box office success.
While A24 is often associated with horror films, thanks to the likes of 'Hereditory' and 'Midsommar', there is no single genre they specialise in.
Their highest-grossing film to date is 'Everything Everywhere All At One', which also dominated the 2023 Academy Awards - helping them become the first independent studio to sweep Best Picture, Best Director, and all four acting categories in a single year.
Such is that quality of their output that 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' doesn't even make A24's 13 most critically acclaimed films, which are as follows.