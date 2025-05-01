The Beltane Fire Festival took place at Edinburgh's Calton Hill on Wednesday, April 30.The Beltane Fire Festival took place at Edinburgh's Calton Hill on Wednesday, April 30.
The Beltane Fire Festival took place at Edinburgh's Calton Hill on Wednesday, April 30. | PA

Beltane Fire Festival 2025: 19 spectacular pictures of Edinburgh's Calton Hill lit up by fire

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st May 2025, 10:56 BST

Organisers couldn’t have hoped for better weather for the event.

Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival lit up Edinburgh’s Calton Hill last night (Wednesday, April 30), with hundreds of performers taking part.

The annual event is inspired by a tradtional ancient Gaelic festival which began on the evening before May 1 and marked the beginning of summer.

The festival takes place at Calton Hill, with a propcession starting at the National Monument, spiralling anti-clockwise around the path.

It’s led by the May Queen and the Green Man, followed by a cavalcade of characters who are intrinsically linked to them and their journey.

Their destination is punctuated by various groups who either help or hinder their progress towards the Green Man’s fate and the May Queen’s destiny.

After a dramatic stage performance signifying the inception of summer the May Queen and Green Man spark the birth of summer by lighting a huge bonfire.

Here are 19 pictures of this year’s event.

Making sure that makeup is just right.

1. Finishing touches

Making sure that makeup is just right. | PA

Performers at Beltane.

2. Lit up

Performers at Beltane. | PA

Hundreds of performers took part.

3. Fiery

Hundreds of performers took part. | PA

The event takes place at Calton Hill every year.

4. Arms up

The event takes place at Calton Hill every year. | PA

