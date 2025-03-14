Beat the Chasers Celebrity Special: who are the stars on ITV show tonight? Full list
- Beat the Chasers is back with a series of Celebrity Specials.
- Stars are competing to win money for their chosen charities.
- But who are the celebs on the latest episode?
Beat The Chasers is back with another celebrity special just in time for the weekend. The stars who will be competing have been confirmed.
The series has been airing classic episodes on Friday nights and this is a repeat from 2023. A spin-off of the long-running daytime game show The Chase, these are the celebs who will appear in the episode.
Who are the celebs on Beat The Chasers?
The line-up for tonight’s (March 14) repeat episode from 2023 includes Rory Bremner, Dana, Carlton Cole and Claire Richards. But where do you know them from?
Carlton Cole is a retired professional footballer who played for Chelsea, West Ham United and Celtic during his career. He has been a pundit on talkSPORT after retiring and co-hosts the Friday evening show The Sports Bar Weekender.
Rory Bremner is a comedian who you may have seen on shows like Mock the Week and Who Do You Think You Are? Dana is a singer/ politician who won Eurovision in 1970 for Ireland with her song All Kinds of Everything and later became an MEP.
Claire Richards is a member of Steps and has released two solo albums. She competed on Popstar to Operastar on ITV and was also one of the celebs on The Masked Singer UK in the fourth series.
Who are the chasers on Beat The Chasers?
If you are wondering which chasers the celebs could face this week, according to Radio Times, they will be facing a line-up of Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis. The stars are competing to win money for their charities of choice.
What time is Beat The Chasers on?
It will be on ITV1 tonight (March 14) and is due to start at 9pm. The episode is scheduled to run for around an hour - finishing at 10pm.
