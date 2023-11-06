A Scottish band are one of 10 to be selected by a radio station as one of the standout artists of this year.

BBC Radio 6 Music has unveiled its inaugural Artists of the Year list for 2023, with 10 names making the grade.

In no particular order, they encompass both experienced acts and those yet to release and album.

What they all have in common is thast they have been championed by the digital radio station, which prides itself on introducing listeners to new music.

Breakfast show presenter Lauren Laverne revealed the list today, and said: “The line-up for the inaugural 6 Music Artists of the Year is just bursting with music talent, innovation and inspiration. Huge congratulations to the acts who have all had an incredible 2023. I’m looking forward to following all your sonic journeys in 2024 and beyond!”

Here are the bands that have left their mark on this year's music world.

1 . Blur Former Britpoppers Blur unexpectedly make a huge comeback in 2023, releasing new album 'The Ballad of Darren' and selling out two concerts at Wembley Stadium. Photo Sales

2 . Boygenius Indie supergroup Boygenius - comprising successful solo artists Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - achieved commercial and critical success in 2023 with debut album 'The Record'. They also embarked on a world tour, including a headline spot at Edinburgh's Connect Festival. Photo Sales

3 . Christine and the Queens The constant evolution of Christine and the Queens - French artist Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier who has also gone by the names Chris and Redcar - continued in 2023 with the release of fourth studio album 'Paranoia, Angels, True Love'. Featuring a collaboration with Madonna, it also spawned one of the year's best singles in 'To Be Honest'. Photo Sales

4 . Gabriels Nominated for BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2023 award, Gabriels' debut album 'Angels & Queens – Part II' more than justified their billing, landing at number three in the UK charts. Lead singer Jacob Lusk reached an audience of millions when he was hand picked by Sir Elton John to perform with him during his Glastonbury headline set. Photo Sales