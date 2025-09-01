Barry Manilow announces final ever Scottish show - here's how you can get tickets, presale and more
Barry Manilow has announced he will perform in his final ever Scottish show in Glasgow next year.
Part of the music legend’s Last Last Concerts Tour, he will kick off his UK dates at the OVO Hydro next June.
Announcing the upcoming tour, Manilow promised that he meant for his shows at the London Palladium to be his last in the UK, praising the crowd after what was intended to be a last “very moving” night.
“But I guess ‘leave ‘em wanting more’ was a good rule to follow,” he wrote.
“After all, I’m 100 years old and any day now I’m probably going to lose my hair, gain a big pot belly and need a cane to dance around to Copacabana. But, as of now I can still run around the stage, I can still hit the high F Natural at the end of Even Now and I still look fabulous!”
He continued: “But I said goodbye and I meant it. Sort of. There was just one thing. I don’t wanna say goodbye! So we’re coming back.
“We’re going to have a great, big Barry Manilow concert! Hope you all come. We’ll have a ball!”
If you are thinking about getting tickets to Barry Manilow’s last ever show in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know - from presale information to prices.
When is Barry Manilow’s last Glasgow show? All UK tour dates
Barry Manilow will kick off his final run of shows in the UK at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, June 9 2026, with the tour then moving on to Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham and London.
Barry Manilow UK tour dates:
- Tuesday, June 9 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thursday, June 11 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Saturday, June 13 2026 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Sunday, June 14 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff
- Tuesday, June 16 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live
- Wednesday, June 17 2026 - London O2 Arena
How old is Barry Manilow?
Barry Manilow is 82 years old, with his final ever show in the UK to take place in London on his 83rd birthday.
When do Barry Manilow tickets go on sale?
General sale for Barry Manilow tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, September 5.
They will be available to purchase through sites including Ticketmaster, for his Glasgow show, as well as AXS and Ticketline for other dates on the tour.
To be in with the best chance of securing tickets, you should register for an account with your preferred site in advance and make sure to follow any guidance provided, such as logging in ahead of the sale beginning and using only one browser tab.
Barry Manilow presale
There are several presale options available for Barry Manilow’s final UK tour dates, with some specific just to Glasgow.
The main Barry Manilow presale option will be for Fan Club members, with this presale set to begin at 8pm on Tuesday, September 2. If you aren’t already a member, you can join for £7.49 which will also give you access to seats closer to the stage and more.
There also appears to be a separate artist presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, September 3. No further access details have been given for this particular presale, however it may be open to those registered for the star’s newsletter.
Another presale option for all of Barry Manilow’s UK shows is O2 Priority. For customers of O2 or Virgin Media, this presale will begin at 12pm on Wednesday, September 3.
Barry Manilow Glasgow presale
If you are only interested in purchasing tickets for Barry Manilow’s Glasgow show, you then have access to two additional presales.
The first Glasgow presale option will be available only to OVO customers, who are registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme. The OVO Live presale for Barry Manilow will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 3.
If you aren’t a customer, there is one final venue presale for Barry Manilow’s OVO Hydro show. Venue presale for Barry Manilow’s Glasgow show will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 4 and can be accessed by signing up for the Scottish Events Campus newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, September 3.
Barry Manilow Fan Club presale:
- For all tour dates
- Presale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 3
- Access only for those with an active Barry Manilow Fan Club membership
Artist presale:
- For all tour dates
- Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, September 3
O2 Priority presale:
- For all tour dates
- Presale opens at 12pm on Wednesday, September 3
- Access for O2 or Virgin Media customers signed up to O2 Priority only
OVO presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, September 3
- Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only
Glasgow venue presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 10am on Thursday, September 4
- For access you must sign up for the Scottish Event Campus newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, September 3
Barry Manilow ticket prices: How much it cost to see star’s final UK shows?
Ticket prices for Barry Manilow will range from £30.90 to £201.15 (including fees) for his final Glasgow show.
With the show set to be entirely seated, prices will vary depending on where you choose to sit, with further variation from venue to venue.
Looking at information for Barry Manilow’s Birmingham show, face value tickets appear to be priced as follows: £25,£40, £60, £80, £100, £125, £150 or £175.
