The event at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank in London, which featured its first full audience in two years, also saw the BBC claim nine awards and ITV take home seven.

Hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, the ceremony celebrated the best of British television across multiple categories.

A number of winners used their speeches to hail the value of Channel 4 and criticise Government plans to privatise the broadcaster.

Gogglebox won its second TV Bafta for best constructed factual show and the chief executive of production company Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert, used his speech to voice opposition to the Government’s plans.

He said: “Gogglebox might have ended when it started nine years ago as it got modest ratings, but a publicly owned risk-taking Channel 4 believed in it and they stuck with it.

“If the Government goes ahead with its destructive plan to end Channel 4, these kind of risks will not be taken and a big part of what makes British TV great will have ended for no good reason.”

Best actress Bafta TV winner Jodie Comer at the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The final prize at the Bafta TV awards went to leading actress Jodie Comer for her role in Channel 4's Help. The actress, who won her first Bafta TV award for her role in Killing Eve, thanked Channel 4 for "believing in the script".

Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly, photographed backstage at the 2013 EE British Academy Film Awards. Sir Billy Connolly, received the Bafta fellowship during the show.

Nicola Coughlan attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Derry Girls and Bridgeton star Nicola Coughlan attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Newly announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa received a loud round of applause from the audience at the TV Baftas as he came on stage to present the scripted comedy award alongside his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood