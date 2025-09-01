Babyshambles are back. | Contributed

The band are celebrating a very special anniversary.

Babyshambles, Pete Doherty’s ‘other band’ that he formed while on a hiatus from The Libertines, are set to play live for the first time in over a decade.

The singer is joining forces with bandmates Drew McConnell, Adam Ficek and Mick Whitnall for a British tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of debut album Down in Albion, which contained the hits F*ck Forever, and Killamangiro.

They would go on to release two more albums, Shotter's Nation in 2007 and 2013’s Sequel to the Prequel.

The band have gone through a number of lineup changes and former guitarist Patrick Walden died earlier this year at the age of 47.

He’ll be on the minds of both band members and fans at the gigs later this year, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Babyshambles playing Glasgow?

Babyshambles play Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Thursday, December 4. Doors are at 7pm.

Who is supporting Babyshambles in Glasgow?

No support has been announced for the Glasgow gig - watch this space.

When do tickets go on sale for Babyshambles’ Glasgow gig?

The general sale of tickets starts here at 10am on Friday, Semptember 5.

To give yourself the bast chance make sure that you have a Ticketmaster account set up and are logged in well in advance of the tickets coming online.

Are there any presales for Babyshambles’ Glasgow gig?

There are only a couple of presales available for the gig.

Customers of 02 Mobile getting access to tickets at 10am on Wednesday, September 3, via the Priority app. If you’re not with O2 it’s maybe worth asking around family and friends to see if they can access them for you.

Otherwise you can sign up to the Babyshambles newsletter here and receive a code to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 3.

How much are tickets for Babyshamble’s Glasgow gig?

The ticket prices have yet to be announced - we’ll add them here as soon as the first presale goes live. Having said that, given the venue and similar concerts played there, expect to play around £50.

What are Babyshambles likely to play?

Unless your name is Peter Doherty, there’s no way of knowing what the band will play. They last played live in France back in 2014, when they performed the following setlist: