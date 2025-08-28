The WWE make their return to France this weekend with the capital’s very first premium live event in history - Clash in Paris. The show, set to take place at the Paris La Défense Arena, is the second PLE that the country has hosted, and given the reaction to their last event there, expect quite the noisy crowd to set the tone from the outset. In 2024, the WWE brought their Backlash PLE to Lyon, and the atmosphere at that event has reverberated across the WWE Universe. Numerous chants and sing-a-longs, including a now iconic karaoke to Randy Orton’s entrance, have led to other crowds across the world to follow suit: turning the shows into the more familiar, sporting events that many of us in the United Kingdom know and love. Who doesn’t enjoy crowd involvement? Mass crowd participation, that is, not someone singling someone else out. So, as the WWE bid another farewell to Europe as part of their most recent tour once again, here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s premium live event- including UK start time and who your current champions are. The Parisian PLE is scheduled to broadcast live from 7pm BST on Sunday, August 31, with on-demand repeats available shortly after the show. The latest addition to the WWE’s PLE calendar can be watched, alongside several other WWE-related shows including Raw, SmackDown and Unreal, through Netflix in the UK. There is one last episode of Friday Night SmackDown to take place, but with the recent trend of the WWE hosting five-match PLEs (apart from when it is one of their “Big Four” events), there is the likelihood that this is the final card for the show. But as they always advertise, the card is subject to change September seems to be a busy month for the WWE this year, with two huge shows set to take place throughout the month. The WWE’s collaboration with Mexican promotion AAA continues with Worlds Collide: Las Vegas taking place on September 12, followed by a brand new addition to the WWE calendar, Wrestlepalooza (shout out Paul Heyman and ECW), which is scheduled for September 20. As of writing, here are your current WWE champions across Raw, SmackDown and NXT Who are your picks to win ahead of WWE Clash in Paris? Drop an email to the writer of this article with your predictions or how you would fantasy book the last few shows John Cena will be appearing at.