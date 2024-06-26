Why the Jesus and Mary Chain are among those suing British copyright company over live performing rights

The Jesus And Mary Chain among artists filing court papers at London’s High Court

Bands and musicians are suing a British copyright company over the licensing of live performing rights.

Guitarist Robert Fripp and Jim and William Reid from Scottish rock band The Jesus And Mary Chain are among the nine songwriters who have filed court papers against PRS for Music at London’s High Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industry body collects and distributes royalties and then provides payments to songwriters for the performances or broadcasts of their music, including at live shows.

Jim Reid of Jesus and Mary Chain. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Fripp said: “I am yet to be persuaded that the PRS operates on behalf of the membership’s best interests.”

The action, which has also been brought by PACE Rights Management, who work with the licensing of live performances, claims that the musicians have suffered “loss and and damage” due to the actions of PRS for Music and alleges that smaller acts are subsidising larger acts.

The court documents allege metal band Haken along with Fripp’s group King Crimson and The Jesus And Mary Chain were “obstructed or impeded from benefiting from the reduced fees or deductions and/or faster payment which they would have enjoyed had they not been inhibited from direct licensing their rights”.

Revellers arrive at Castle Cary train station as they make their way off the platform and onto the busses that will shuttle them to Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Haken, made up of Ross Jennings and Richard Henshall, who are part of the lawsuit, along with the other two groups had asked to “withdraw their live public performance rights”.

Another claim is that PRS for Music “discriminates against” bands and singers, whose music features at smaller venues and not pop and classical concerts.

In a statement, the claimants say “collective rights management make perfect sense for songwriters and composers” but believe PRS for Music has “strayed significantly from the principles on which it was founded” in 1914.

“The ball is now firmly in PRS’s court,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revellers arrive for the opening of Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Tom Wren / SWNS

“Either they constructively engage with much-needed reforms to empower and benefit writers and publishers, or they continue to resist these necessary changes, and attempt to defend the indefensible by spending yet more of the members’ money on legal costs supporting policies that make the members less money.”

PRS for Music rejected the allegations and say the claimants “misrepresent the policies” of the copyright collective and it will be “vigorously defending” itself.

It also said that they have “engaged with PACE on these issues for more than five years” and “exist to protect the collective interests of all the songwriters, composers and publisher members we represent fairly”.

“We have worked extremely hard to simplify our processes in the interest of our members, which PACE has consistently failed to comply or engage with,” it said in a statement.

Large queues ahead of the opening of Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Tom Wren / SWNS

“This has resulted in royalties being unnecessarily withheld from PRS members for the live performance of their works at concerts and also created complexity and uncertainty for live music venues and promoters.”

It adds that it acts in the “best interests of its members and in particular ‘smallest writers'”, citing help via mentoring and workshops along with touring and hardship grants.

“PRS for Music does not make a profit on the royalties it collects – once costs are deducted, all royalties flow directly through to the music creators and rightsholders we represent,” the statement also said.