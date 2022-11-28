There have been 22 celebs who have won ITV’s I’m A Celebrity over the years, a move that has been known to restart their careers or create completely new ones.

After the latest winner was crowned on Sunday for the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! We have been thinking back to the hit ITV series and when it first graced our screens back in 2002, offering a hilarious cast of campmates who have become our Kings and Queens of the jungle.

Officially, after the winner of the show is announced by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, they don’t receive anything other than the fee they agreed on before signing up, although they might find their star power is rejuvenated by the TV appearance which lands them other contracts.

For others it's simply an experience and a chance to try new things, as Matt Hancock’s constituency deputy chairman, Andy Drummond, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me on that.”

Here are all 22 Kings and Queens of the jungle on the hit ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

1. Tony Blackburn (2002) Radio DJ Tony Blackburn became the first ever king of the jungle when he was crowned champion in the summer of 2002. A fan favourite from the beginning, he beat the likes of Christine Hamilton and the late socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson on his way to victory. Photo: Tim Ockenden

2. Phil Tufnell (2003) England cricket player Phil Tufnell became the follow-up king of the jungle despite coming dangerously close to leaving the show as he fell down to the bottom three in the first two weeks. Despite his odds, he won the competition and managed to surpass Linda Barker and England footballer John Fashanu in the final. Photo: Andy Butterton

3. Kerry Katona (2004) Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona (then Kerry McFadden) didn't get off to the best start on the show when she only won two stars on her first trial, but in the end she overcame fellow celebrities Peter Andre and Jennie Bond. Photo: John Giles

4. Joe Pasquale (2004) TV Presenter and comedian Joe Pasquale took the title of king of the jungle from Princess Diana's right hand man, Paul Burrell, back in 2004. He's fondly remembered for the relationship he developed with two emus on the camp who he was tasked with looking after, he named his pair of feathered friends Ant and Dec. Photo: LEES MARK LEES