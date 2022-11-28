Who won I’m A Celebrity over the years: Full list of jungle winners from 2002 to 2022 and what they won
There have been 22 celebs who have won ITV’s I’m A Celebrity over the years, a move that has been known to restart their careers or create completely new ones.
After the latest winner was crowned on Sunday for the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! We have been thinking back to the hit ITV series and when it first graced our screens back in 2002, offering a hilarious cast of campmates who have become our Kings and Queens of the jungle.
Officially, after the winner of the show is announced by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, they don’t receive anything other than the fee they agreed on before signing up, although they might find their star power is rejuvenated by the TV appearance which lands them other contracts.
For others it's simply an experience and a chance to try new things, as Matt Hancock’s constituency deputy chairman, Andy Drummond, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me on that.”
Here are all 22 Kings and Queens of the jungle on the hit ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!