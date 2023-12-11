Who won I'm A Celeb 2023: The full list of I'm A Celeb winners from 2002 to now - and what they won
After Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson’s victory in the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! We have been thinking back to the hit ITV series and when it first graced our screens back in 2002, offering a hilarious cast of campmates who have become our Kings and Queens of the jungle.
Officially, after the winner of the show is announced by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, they don’t receive anything other than the fee they agreed on before signing up, although they might find their star power is rejuvenated by the TV appearance which lands them other contracts.
Here are all 23 Kings and Queens of the jungle on the hit ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!