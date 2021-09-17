The return of Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most important dates in the TV calendar.

The BBC’s glamorous annual dancing competition, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, remains a hit with viewers despite airing back in 2004.

Of course, the show’s celebrity line-up helps to draw in the numbers, with past stars including singer Alesha Dixon, Olympic champion Louis Smith and Edinburgh-born TV presenter JJ Chalmers.

Fans have been waiting with baited breath for the announcement of this year’s contestants - and the wait is finally over with a few celebrity names confirmed.

Here is the full line up so far.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants?

McFly's Tom Fletcher, presenter AJ Odudu and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker are among those appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Tom Fletcher

McFly guitarist and singer Tom was the first to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly.

His bandmate Harry Judd won the show back in 2011, so Tom will have big shoes to fill - not least because his wife Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity last year.

Robert Webb

CBBC star and BBC presenter Rhys Stephenson will be appearing on this year's BBC dance show (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Comedian and Peep Show star Robert Webb was the next big name to be announced.

He said he was “ludicrously excited” to be joining the series, joking that he “can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman”.

AJ Odudu

The TV presenter, who co-presented Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, was the third person revealed to be joining the Strictly stars this year, and she said she was “beyond chuffed” to feature on the hit show.

Tilly Ramsay, daughter of Scottish chef Gordon Ramsay, will also be on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

AJ commented: “I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum.

“Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!"

John Whaite

He may be more used to baking cakes than dancing, but Bake Off champion John was the fourth name confirmed for the 2021 dancing showdown.

He’s set to make history on Strictly by being part of the series’ first ever all-male couple.

"To do that and represent the LGBTQ+ community is one thing, but also to see two men or two women dancing together, it is not necessarily about sexuality, it’s about intimacy and respect,” he said.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, Eastenders actress Nina Wadia and comedian Judi Love will spin onto the dance floor for Strictly 2021

Rhys Stephenson

The fifth name to be announced was Rhys, who will be swapping presenting CBBC in the mornings for Strictly Saturday nights.

Speaking on CBBC's Newsround on Friday (6 August), Rhys said: "I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.”

Sara Davies

Dragon’s Den star Sara was one of the latest celebrities to be announced for this year’s line-up.

The businesswoman earned a place on the Dragon’s Den board of investors after she started her own crafter’s supply company called Crafter’s Companion while studying at university.

“I’m really good [at dancing] when I’ve had a few drinks on a Saturday night,” she told Good Morning Britain hosts.

“In my head I think I’ll be really good but the reality might be quite different.”

Katie McGlynn

Coronation Street star Katie is next to take to the Strictly dancefloor – although she has confessed she’s not much of a dancer.

The award-winning actress, who played Sinead Tinker in the soap, has also featured in Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks.

“It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way,” she said.

Dan Walker

Swapping BBC Breakfast for his dancing shoes, presenter Dan will join the stellar Strictly line-up.

As well as being at the helm of the country’s most popular morning TV show since 2016, sports-mad Dan regularly presents Match of the Day. He also presented BBC Olympic Breakfast during the Tokyo Games 2020.

He said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Tilly Ramsay

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay is putting down her cooking utensils to join the sparkling dance show as the youngest contestant ever.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of famous chef Gordon Ramsay, but she’s a culinary genius in her own right.

She’s got 9.5million followers on TikTok, where she often posts hilarious videos of herself and her dad. Tilly also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC.

Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Greg Wise

Lighting up the dancefloor will be actor and producer Greg, famous for his roles in The Crown and Sense and Sensibility.

He also wrote box office smash-hit movie Last Christmas with his wife, Emma Thompson.

Speaking about joining the stellar Strictly cast, Greg, whose sister Clare Wise died of cancer, said: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”

Nina Wadia

Actress, presenter and producer Nina Wadia OBE is one of the latest celebrities to be taking to the dancefloor to impress the judges.

She’s best known for starring in the BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, as well as for playing Zainab Masood in EastEnders.

And Nina, who is a regular presenter on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live, is also no stranger to the stage, having worked in theatre productions including the award-winning The Vagina Monologues.

Nina said: "I've always danced like nobody's watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis

The latest addition to this year’s line-up sees the show make history once again, as Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes the first ever deaf contestant to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

In a post on Instagram, Rose said: “If you had told me one year ago that I would be on Strictly Come Dancing, I would have laughed in your face!

"I am still pinching myself, it doesn't seem real. I am so, so, so, so excited to be a part of Strictly family this year and I cannot wait to meet everyone else.”

Adam Peaty

Fresh from his multiple medal winning stint at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty told BBC News today (August 13) that he was delighted to be joining the show but would be “very uncomfortable” on the Strictly dancefloor.

"I’m much less fluid on land,” Peaty said.

The Olympic champion took two gold medals and a silver medal at this year’s international championships.

Peaty took to his Twitter account today to announce his Strictly debut, writing: “Well I’ve been waiting along time to say this but I’m going on @bbcstrictly

“I actually can’t believe I’m taking these legs out of the pool and onto the dance floor!

"Who’s excited?!”

Judi Love

Stand-up comedian and Loose Women star Judi Love has been announced as the 14th contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, as the former Celebrity Masterchef, Pranksterz star and hit ITV show panellist will take to the ballroom for Strictly 2021.

Love has been a Loose Women panellist alongside stars like Kaye Adams, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and Ruth Langsford since 2020.

Ugo Monye

Broadcaster and English rugby player Ugo Monye is the 15th contestant spinning onto the Strictly dancefloor this series.

A former Harlequins fullback and wing, Monye played for the English rugby team between 2009 and 2015 – scoring his first try for England in the team’s 2009 Six Nations Match against Scotland at Twickenham.

Since retiring from rugby in 2015, Monye has hosted the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast.