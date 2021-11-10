Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Two of the biggest stars of US and​​ Australian ​editions of the global franchise ​are set to take ​the Capital​ by storm​ in ​The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, L​ive​!​ at the Queens Hall, on Monday, November 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Christmas is coming early as ​​drag icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring their festive show,​ described as a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza, to ​town.

The cast of Death Drop

​BenDeLaCreme​, who​ appeared in the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race​ and later ​returned ​in RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars,​ says, “After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin’ at the seams and rarin’ to go​.​ Waiting for Santa is ​nothing​ compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theatres, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we’ve collected around the globe​.​”

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race​ season five​, Monsoon ​adds, "I’m thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display.”

​So what can we expect on Monday?

The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!

BenDeLaCreme promises, "We do original music, we do parody music and a lot of spoken comedy but it’s important to us that the heart is there and that comes from the story. ​We want to tell a story but we also want to give people everything that variety gives.

"​We bring costumes and glamour and music and comedy and moving moments and, let’s face it, filth, a joke a second, a lot of show and spectacle.”

So, is it appropriate for children​,​ like panto, where all the smutty jokes go over their heads​, ​or is it strictly adults only?

​BenDeLaCreme laughs, ​“It really depends on how you want to raise your kids​.​”

​From Wednesday, November 17, it will be the turn of ​US ​Ru-Paul​ ​Drag ​Race ​legends Willam and Ra’Jah O’Hara, alongside UK star Vinegar Strokes and Down Under star Karen from Finance, ​to keep the laughs coming as the hit West End ​comedy​,​ Death Drop, tours​ to the King’s Theatre.

A group of strangers is invited to a remote island for a dinner to celebrate​ ​Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tenth wedding anniversary. No one​ ​knows the host or why they have been summoned. But before they can​ ​figure it out, they start dying. Mysteriously. One by one.

"Holly Stars’ Death​ ​Drop might sound like your classic murder mystery. It’s not. It’s a full-scale​ ​murder mystery starring some of the most celebrated drag performers​ ​flown in from all four corners of the world.

Vinegar​ Strokes​, the creation of Daniel Jacob,​ says, "​If you saw the show the first time, you’d come and get a different​ ​experience, different energies and different interpretations. My character, Lady Von Fistenberg, the lady of the manor on Tuck Island, is a very rich, wealthy, gorgeous woman. I’m​ ​absolutely playing myself… ​i​n case you were wondering. Type-casting​ ​galore​."​

Get The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, L​ive​! here

Get Death Drop tickets here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.