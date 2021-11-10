Where to see Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars in action in Edinburgh next week

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Two of the biggest stars of US and Australian editions of the global franchise are set to take the Capital by storm in The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Live! at the Queens Hall, on Monday, November 15.
You better watch out, you better not cry, because Christmas is coming early as drag icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring their festive show, described as a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza, to town.
BenDeLaCreme, who appeared in the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race and later returned in RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, says, “After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin’ at the seams and rarin’ to go. Waiting for Santa is nothing compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theatres, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we’ve collected around the globe.”
Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season five, Monsoon adds, "I’m thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display.”
So what can we expect on Monday?
BenDeLaCreme promises, "We do original music, we do parody music and a lot of spoken comedy but it’s important to us that the heart is there and that comes from the story. We want to tell a story but we also want to give people everything that variety gives.
"We bring costumes and glamour and music and comedy and moving moments and, let’s face it, filth, a joke a second, a lot of show and spectacle.”
So, is it appropriate for children, like panto, where all the smutty jokes go over their heads, or is it strictly adults only?
BenDeLaCreme laughs, “It really depends on how you want to raise your kids.”
From Wednesday, November 17, it will be the turn of US Ru-Paul Drag Race legends Willam and Ra’Jah O’Hara, alongside UK star Vinegar Strokes and Down Under star Karen from Finance, to keep the laughs coming as the hit West End comedy, Death Drop, tours to the King’s Theatre.
A group of strangers is invited to a remote island for a dinner to celebrate Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tenth wedding anniversary. No one knows the host or why they have been summoned. But before they can figure it out, they start dying. Mysteriously. One by one.
"Holly Stars’ Death Drop might sound like your classic murder mystery. It’s not. It’s a full-scale murder mystery starring some of the most celebrated drag performers flown in from all four corners of the world.
Vinegar Strokes, the creation of Daniel Jacob, says, "If you saw the show the first time, you’d come and get a different experience, different energies and different interpretations. My character, Lady Von Fistenberg, the lady of the manor on Tuck Island, is a very rich, wealthy, gorgeous woman. I’m absolutely playing myself… in case you were wondering. Type-casting galore."
