CASTLE CONCERTS: Deacon Blue, one of Scotland's most iconic band's return to the Castle Esplanade as part of the 2022 Castle Concert series on Saturday, July 9. Expect to hear all the hits, favourites like Dignity, Chocolate Girl, Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus Sings The Blues, as well as tracks from the band's latest album. Deacon Blue play the Castle a night after Olly Murs, who returns to the Esplanade on Friday, July 8. Tickets here.

COMEDY: Camp shenanigans come to the Edinburgh Playhouse on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July, when Alan Carr brings his latest offering, Regional Trinket, to the Greenside Place venue. Yes, Alan’s back on the road with a brand-new stand-up show which takes his audience on a hilarious journey from the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the lowof lockdown stuck on a farm. A lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago, including Alan. Nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things - why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket? Tickets from £29.40 are available here.

MUSIC: They have been described as "absurd, tender and unmissable" and are all set to live up to that reputation at the Queen's Hall on Saturday, July 2, when they serenade Capital concert-goers. Not many choirs sell themselves with the words, 'as thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks', the 17 members of The Spooky Men’s Chorale do. All the way from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales they celebrate their 21st birthday this year with stunning vocals, deadpan comedy and ill-matched hats. From Georgian table songs to highly inappropriate covers, don't miss their visit to Edinburgh. Tickets from £8-£22 are available here.

EXHIBITION: Raphael Magister Raffaello at Dovecot Studios until September 24, celebrates 500 years of Raphael through landmark digital exhibits and tapestry. The life and work of Renaissance Master Raphael (1483–1520) is explored using large-scale projections and displays to allow visitors to travel to Raphael’s birthplace Urbino, and explore Florence and Rome in a unique multimedia experience. Masterpieces being recreated for the event include, Madonna of the Goldfinch (1505–6, Uffizi), The Deposition of Christ (1507) and The Transfiguration (1516–20, Vatican).