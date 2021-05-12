Singer Lewis Capaldi was muted by the Brit Award broadcasters whilst he made a brief appearance to present the award for Best British Album.

Before handing the award to Dua Lipa, the Scotsman made a number of foul mouthed comments with the audience, which led to the Brit Award bosses immediately muting the microphone.

However, an uncensored version of his appearance at the awards has now revealed what Capaldi actually said.

The musician was presenting the Best British Album award to Dua Lipa at the O2 Arena (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What did Lewis Capaldi say to get muted?

The musician was presenting the Best British Album award to Dua Lipa at the O2 Arena on Tuesday (11 May).

After arriving on to the stage, Capaldi kept swearing, leaving the producers of the broadcast on the edge of their seats.

“Listen, guys,” Lewis began. “Here, man. I’m f***ing sweating. It’s like a swamp down there. Sweaty bo****ks. Hello Brit Awards! That’s where we are.”

Going back to script, Lewis told fans: "Sorry, I'm reading off a card here...how is everyone doing? It's great to be here tonight.

"It's just great to be out of the house to be honest," but as he said: "it's been a great year..." the singer was muted once again, with the uncensored video revealing he said: "it's been a great year for albums, most of all because I haven't f***ing released one."

Going back to the pre-written card, Capaldi said ”And obviously let’s hope that Scotland win at the Euros.” The comment was met with a chorus of mock boos from the London audience, in which the singer exclaimed: “I didn’t f***ing write it!”

Awards host Jack Whitehall had also been muted earlier in the ceremony, leaving many viewers taking to social media to find out what he said.

It turns out that it was his use of the term “corporate w***ers” that caused bosses to press the mute button.

Full list of Brit Award winners

This is the full list of winners from the Brit Awards 2021:

- Male Solo Artist - J Hus

- Female Solo Artist - Dua Lipa

- British Group - Little Mix

- British Single - Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

- Breakthrough Artist - Arlo Parks

- International Female Solo Artist - Billie Eilish

- International Male Solo Artist - The Weeknd

- International Group - Haim

- Global Icon - Taylor Swift

- Mastercard Album - Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa