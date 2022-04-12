Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Featuring memorable songs from the iconic 1970’s film as well as a host of new numbers, the musical tells the tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they’ve always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.The new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit will run at the Edinburgh Playhouse from Wednesday March 29 to Saturday April 15, 2023, when it promises to 'take audiences to a world of pure imagination...'

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Edinburgh

Playhouse Theatre Director Colin Marr says, “Globally, this production has wowed audiences from Broadway to the West End, and we're excited to now host this world-class sensation at the Playhouse. From an Edinburgh theatre lens, we're especially proud to showcase this piece by award-winning playwright David Grieg.”

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It is directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.

Tickets for the Edinburgh dates go on sale on Friday, April 22, from www.atgtickets.com/edinburghplayhouse

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.