Warmduscher/Bikini Body, Glasgow review: ‘a punky party groove’

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warmduscher/Bikini Body, Queens Park Arena, Glasgow ★★★★

Glasgow’s music fans continued to roll the dice with the weather this weekend at a mini-season of indie shows at the open air Queens Park Arena.

Although dubbed Big Nights Out, the line-up offered a bijou southside alternative to the Kelvingrove Bandstand, with London’s Warmduscher and Edinburgh’s Bikini Body rocking the concrete on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warmduscher

The News amped up the drollery and frenzied pace, while a cover of Marie Davidson’s Work It was perfect for them, with Kavanagh nailing the playful attitude.

They rounded off their set with a veritable cowbell orchestra on Tinnitus, which they dedicated to their ailing mentor JD Twitch of Optimo.

Warmduscher took to the stage to the soft rock strains of Chicago's If You Leave Me Now, a sign if it were needed that this band don’t take themselves too seriously.

Declamatory frontman Clams Baker Jr (not his real name, kids) – a wiry cross between Wolfman Jack and B52s frontman Fred Schneider – presided over the punky party groove laid down by his similarly monikered bandmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-pronged attack of springy guitar and bassline on Midnight Dipper was typical of their infectious sound while the woozier Pure at the Heart sounded like their idea of seduction.

Pitchshifted vocals accompanied nosebleed electro punk, and hip-hop beats, lithe drumming and fuzz synth sounds coaelesced.