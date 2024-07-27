'Virtual Royal Mile' launched for Edinburgh Festival Fringe performers
Artists and performers appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe are being offered a new virtual showcase for their work by The Scotsman.
They are being encourage to share video previews and trailers of their shows as part of a new initiative that will expand The Scotsman’s support of the 77-year-old event.
Acts and companies will have free access to the new “Virtual Royal Mile” venture, which has been announced ahead of the official launch of the Fringe on Friday, August 2.
Videos can be uploaded to The Scotsman website via an online portal – along with details of the relevant show.
Festival participants are being offered discounted access to The Scotsman website, where all our festival previews, features, interviews and reviews can be found. Acts can claim a subscription for just £9.99 for three months by using the code EF24PERFORMER at checkout on a monthly Digital+ plan.
The Scotsman is also working in partnership with leading venues on a new “Love The Fringe” initiative, a membership scheme offering access to thousands of free and discounted tickets.
Daily supplements dedicated to Edinburgh’s festivals will be running in The Scotsman and sister title Scotland on Sunday from Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, August 25, while there will also be expanded rolling coverage of all the city’s cultural events on The Scotsman website over the next few weeks.
Neil McIntosh, editor of The Scotsman, said: “The Scotsman has been proud to be at the heart of the Fringe since its inception. Our commitment and coverage exceeds all others in its scale and scope, and this year is no different.
"Our new Virtual Royal Mile platform gives all acts coming to the city a chance to have their show previewed on Scotsman.com – our hub for Fringe critique and information throughout August.
"Offering this opportunity for free is another example of how we will continue to support this vital sector at a time when financial challenges are impacting more than ever. We hope to see all acts embrace the opportunity and we look forward to giving our audience a flavour of the vibrancy and variety of Edinburgh's Royal Mile in August.”
