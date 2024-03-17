He normally works out of a converted shed in his grandfather’s garden.

But now artist Charlie Yates has started to create work with his brushes and paints in a turreted studio high up in one of Edinburgh’s newest luxury hotels.

A previously unused room in the vast Virgin Hotels Edinburgh complex in the Old Town has been converted into a new base for local artists under a residency scheme suggested by Yates, who works in its cocktail bar.

Charlie Yates is the first artist-in-residence at Virgin's luxury hotel in Edinburgh's Old Town. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Artists are being offered free studio and exhibition space at the Victoria Street hotel after bosses approved his idea of setting up an official programme to support emerging talent.

Yates, who studied at Leith School of Art and Glasgow School of art, has previously exhibited his work with the Open Eye Gallery in Edinburgh and the Watermill Gallery in Aberfeldy. An oil painter, his work has been inspired by childhood memories, travel and old family photographs.

Yates, whose parents both studied at Edinburgh College of Art, added: said: “I’ve been living with my grandad for the last year and a half near Rosslyn Chapel, in Midlothian. I’ve built a studio from scratch in what used to be my grandad’s garden shed.

“It’s right out in the countryside, which is very peaceful and allows me to concentrate and focus in that environment. However, working there can sometimes feel a bit isolated and disconnected from the city.

“One thing I’ve really found after studying in Glasgow for four years is that there are not many opportunities for emerging artists in Edinburgh. I think there’s plenty of young talent out there. It just has to be recognised a bit more. That really needs to change.

“I really want to encourage that with this opportunity at the hotel. I think it will really help young artists to become more noticed and exposed. I know quite a few whisky distilleries run artist-in-residency initiatives, but I think it’s very unusual for a hotel to be doing this.

“It’s also very difficult for artists to find studio space in Edinburgh, although there is a growing community of artists in the city.”

Yates, who started working at the hotel’s Commons Club bar last summer, suggested the idea of an artist-in-residence to general manager Mafalda Albuquerque after previously being based in a number of schools in and around Edinburgh.

Yates said: “I started working here around the same time as Mafalda. I introduced myself, told her what I did and she was really interested. I’ve done quite a few residencies in high schools, where I have come in as an artist to work, and also provide lessons, lectures and workshops. I work almost full-time at each school.

“It’s given me a real insight into teaching and it has allowed the pupils to get a feel of what's involved in going to art school. I advise them on which art school in Scotland to apply to depending on what they’re interested in.

“I approached Mafalda with the artist-in-residence idea for one of the spaces in the hotel that was not really being used for a residency, as I thought it could be a fantastic opportunity. The idea just grew from there. I was over the moon when they agreed to go ahead with it.”

The hotel has issued an open call for artists interested in taking up temporary residence, with each successful applicant expected to help to choose their successor in the Unicorn Studio.

It has been named after a mural created by Dutch artists Niels van Swaemen and Kaspar van Leek in the turret room as part of their work in the hotel before it opened.

The new artist-in-residence scheme will see chosen artists given space to showcase their work on the walls of a staircase leading to the hotel’s “Oculus” lounge, where afternoon tea is served.

They will be able to host an opening event to showcase their work and also sell it on a non-commission basis during their residency in the hotel, which saw the A-listed former India Buildings on Victoria Street transformed when it opened in the summer of 2022.

The original 1864 building, which was linked to a former church in the Cowgate as part of the hotel redevelopment, was initially used for offices and later became the city’s registry office, with its turret said to have been inspired by medieval battlements.

Hotel guests will have the chance to book a tour of the Unicorn Studio as well as meet the artist-in-residence at certain times to hear about how they create their work.

Yates said: “Each artist-in-residence will be able to exhibit their work on both walls of the staircase leading from the main reception to the Oculus lounge, and will be able to take 100 per cent of what they can sell, which is not the case if you are exhibiting in a gallery.

“People are coming to stay here from all over the world. It’s great that they will now be able to meet a Scottish artist face-to-face and be shown around the studio where they’re working.”

The hotel has already played host to cultural events in its Greyfriars Hall venue, which was created by converting a church building dating back to 1861.

Ms Albuquerque said: “The Virgin brand was developed from the desire to give a platform to incredible artists and this is something we want to echo here.

“Our artist-in-residence initiative is something new that we’re bringing to the city, and we’re so pleased to welcome Charlie Yates to our incredible Unicorn Room and see the artistic process first hand from the studio upstairs.

“This partnership will also offer something new for our guests as they get the chance to not only browse his incredible artwork, but talk to him personally about the inspiration behind it.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more local artists to the studio this year and seeing their work displayed on the staircase leading up to the Oculus lounge.”