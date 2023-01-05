1. Midnights - Taylor Swift

Few artists made such good use of lockdown as Taylor Swift. Her twin albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' earned her critical acclaim alongside huge record sales. 2022's 'Midnights' was her 10th studio album and continued to see her smash records, including filling all top-ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. On this side of the Atlantic it easily topped the vinyl chart for the year.

Photo: Contributed