Last year saw over 5.5 million albums sold on vinyl – a format once thought to have been killed by technology.
For the first time in 35 years, traditional vinyl records have outsold the compact disc – the format designed to replace them – according to figures from the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA).
Taylor Swift led the charge, selling 80,000 copies of her new album ‘Midnights’, aided by releasing it on a range of differently coloured vinyls.
Kim Bayley, ERA chief executive said: “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry. After the CD came along and pretty much wiped out the vinyl business, few of us would have believed a renaissance like this was possible.”
The top 10 best sellers were a mix of the classic and the contemporary – with 45 years separating the oldest from the newest.
Here’s what made the chart.
1. Midnights - Taylor Swift
Few artists made such good use of lockdown as Taylor Swift. Her twin albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' earned her critical acclaim alongside huge record sales. 2022's 'Midnights' was her 10th studio album and continued to see her smash records, including filling all top-ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. On this side of the Atlantic it easily topped the vinyl chart for the year.
Photo: Contributed
2. Harry's House - Harry Styles
Another pop star to win critical acclaim in 2022 was Harry Styles. The former One Direction member's album 'Harry's House' was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and was the second most-purchased vinyl.
Photo: Contributed
3. The Car - Arctic Monkeys
Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys continued with the lounge pop direction of previous release 'Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino' in their seventh studio album 'The Car'. If fans were left disappointed with the lack of more rock-oriented tracks, it didn't impact their vinyl sales.
Photo: Contributed
4. C’mon You Know – Liam Gallagher
The third solo album from former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher topped the UK album charts and 'C’mon You Know' was the fourth best-selling vinyl of the year.
Photo: Contributed