The guardians of Scotland’s biggest newspaper archive have launched an appeal to secure the future of “fragile and brittle” collections said to be at risk of being lost forever due to their declining condition.

The National Library of Scotland (NLS) say there has been “significant deterioration” of a vast treasure trove dating back to the 17th century.

It has revealed two thirds of its newspapers are under threat without “urgent intervention” to repair the publications held in thousands of crumbling volumes weighing up to 27kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crime writer and former journalist Val McDermid, who has drawn on the National Library's newspaper archives for her books, has agreed to spearhead a "Save Our Stories" campaign.

National Library of Scotland conservator Claire Hutchison is working to try to safeguard the most at-risk newspapers in its vast collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Library is hoping its supporters around the world will back an appeal aimed at helping to pay for pain-staking conservation work to be carried out on the most at-risk newspapers and for their contents to be digitised so they can be viewed online.

Experts have warned they are "fighting a losing battle" to safeguard the collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Library, which holds one of the most extensive newspaper archives in the UK, has collected them since its formation in 1925.

The archive includes 961 titles published in Scotland since 1641 when the first newspaper, the Caledonian Mercury, arrived. It includes a copy of the first edition of The Scotsman from January 25, 1817.

Conservator Claire Hutchison at the stacks where newspaper collections are held in optimal environmental conditions by the National Library of Scotland at its Edinburgh archive centre.

The oldest newspapers in the NLS collection are said to be in better condition than some of the more recent ones as they were printed on paper made from old rags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Hutchison is the lone conservator carrying out the pain-staking work to conserve the newspapers in the poorest condition, including those previously held in local libraries.

This involves removing them from their original bindings, flattening, decreasing and mending scratches and tears – using reversible adhesive and fine Japanese tissue paper – and reattaching loose fragments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Newspapers are by far the most requested things in our collections. But everyone knows that newsprint is not supposed to last more than a day.

National Library of Scotland conservator Claire Hutchison is working to try to safeguard the most at-risk newspapers in its vast collections.

“Older newspapers were made of rag paper, which was essentially cotton linen fibres. The paper was slightly thicker and was much better quality.

“With cheaper, more large-scale production that came from around 1900, newspapers were made from a wood pulp fibre that is inherently acidic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It contained an acidic component that deteriorates the paper. We’re fighting against an acidity that will never go away.

“The best approach to conserving the most fragile newspapers is to take an almost ‘first aid’ approach. The bindings have been both a blessing and a curse. They’ve protected them to some degree, but putting a whole year of newspapers in one binding has made them too heavy and too tight. It has led to a plethora of damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first edition of ‘The Scotsman’, from January 25, 1817, is held by the National Library of Scotland in its vast newspaper archive.

McDermid has praised the National Library for its help in researching the first two novels in her new series following journalist Allie Burns, which were set in 1979 and 1989 respectively.