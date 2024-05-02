It is the simple yet constantly-reinvented garment that has evolved over centuries and influenced the look of fashion models, actors, pop stars and even Jedi Knights.

Now Scotland’s latest major fashion celebration is to celebrate the “ultimate symbol of Japan” in a show tracing the connections between Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger, Bjork and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

V&A Dundee is playing host to Europe’s first major exhibition devoted to the kimono, which will bring together almost 300 outfits, paintings, prints, films and accessories dating as far back as the 17th century.

The exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk will be at V&A Dundee from 4 May until 5 January. Picture: Michael McGurk

The new show, which has followed previous exhibitions devoted to the evolution of tartan and the impact of fashion designer Mary Quant, will explore the global influence of the kimono on fashion and popular culture.

It is the first major exhibition drawn from Japanese culture to be staged at V&A Dundee since the striking waterfront building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma opened nearly six years ago.

Highlights of the show include kimono designed by the late fashion designer L’Wren Scott and donated to the V&A by Mick Jagger, her former partner, and a kimono worn by the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury at home.

The exhibition, Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk, explores how the look of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Knight in the Star Wars movies, was influenced by the look of Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune in the 1962 Samurai movie Sanjuro, and recalls the impact made by Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk with her kimono-inspired album cover Homogenic.

The exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk will be at V&A Dundee from 4 May until 5 January. Picture: Michael McGurk

Japanese fashion designers featured in the exhibition, which opens on Saturday and runs until 5 January, include Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto and Rei Kawakubo.

The influence of the kimono, first exported to Europe in the mid-17th century, on the global fashion industry is highlighted via the work through designers including Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Paul Poiret, Mariano Fortuny, Yves Saint Laurent and Madeleine Vionnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V&A Dundee curator Kirsty Hassard said: “A lot of the clothes we wear today are indirectly inspired by kimono in the way that it changed the silhouettes designers were crafting, particularly in the 20th century.

"We hope visitors will enjoy gaining insight into the importance the kimono has had on global fashion, and the unique experience of seeing the exhibition within the Japanese-Scottish inspired architecture of V&A Dundee.”

The influence of the kimono on the outfits in the Star Wars movies is explored in the new V&A Dundee exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk. Picture: Mick McGurk

Anna Jackson, curator of the exhibition, said: “It explores the aesthetic, social and sartorial importance of the kimono.

"This iconic garment is generally viewed as a timeless and traditional costume. We counter that conception by showing that kimono have always been highly dynamic garments, at the heart of a fashion culture that has thrived in Japan since the 1660s.

"The exhibition reveals how kimono fashion has been translated across cultural and geographic boundaries and has had a major impact on global dress styles for nearly 400 years.”

V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell said: “Kengo Kuma took inspiration for our building from the rocky cliffs of eastern Scotland’s coastline, the maritime heritage of Dundee, and places of worship in ancient Japan.

Model Sally Pritchett wears an antique kimono at V&A Dundee ahead of the opening of new exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk, which will run from 4 May until 5 January. Picture: Laura Prieto