Who should you be adding to your Spotify playlist from Scotland’s music scene in 2025?

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring is here, and a chance for you to change up your Spotify playlist.

We’ve picked 13 acts from Scotland who we think are destined for big things in 2025, or at least a huge period of growth this year.

From power-pop and EDM to sludgy-metal and post-punk, here’s who we think you should be checking out before the UK festival season this summer.

So, who from Scotland's buzzing music scene should you be adding to your playlist in 2025?

As the nights grow lighter and the promise of warmer days beckons, we're all itching to get out and catch some live music. But for those seeking something fresh, something bubbling just under the surface, we've got you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From hip-hop to EDM and pop-punk, we've picked 13 acts from Scotland you might want to investigate throughout the next 12 months. | Provided/Canva

We've compiled a list of 13 Scottish acts gaining serious traction in the past year, from impressive support slots to critically acclaimed EPs and albums featured in online music publications.

To keep things ‘underground,’ we've focused on artists with under 300,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Meaning, these are the bands worth hitching your bandwagon to early on in their lifecycle.

So, who made the cut? Here are 13 Scottish acts you need to know, in no particular order.

13 rising stars from Scotland to check out in 2025

Spyres

Spyres , a powerhouse indie rock band hailing from the vibrant Glasgow music scene, has been making a seismic impact. Their sound is an explosive fusion of powerful, guitar-driven anthems, soaring vocal melodies that cut through the noise, and emotionally charged lyrics that resonate deeply with their rapidly growing fanbase. Their live performances are nothing short of electrifying, a raw display of unbridled energy and passion that leaves audiences breathless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spyres are not just playing songs; they're delivering an experience, a cathartic release of energy that connects with their listeners on a visceral level; their music possesses a rare combination of raw power and melodic sophistication, making them a band that can command both mosh pits and singalongs.

Dead Pony

Dead Pony explodes onto the scene with a high-octane blend of punk and alternative rock, a sonic assault characterized by the sheer ferocity of their vocals and the relentless drive of their rhythm section. This Glasgow-born band has quickly established a reputation for their electrifying live performances, turning every stage into a raw, unfiltered expression of their powerful sound.

They possess an uncanny ability to craft tracks that are both raw and meticulously constructed, delivering a punch that resonates with fans of hard-hitting rock while maintaining a modern, cutting-edge appeal. Their sound is a thrilling collision of gritty textures and undeniably catchy hooks, creating a sonic landscape that's both intense and immediately accessible - notably, their track Everything Burns bears a striking resemblance to the raw energy and melodic sensibility of early Paramore

Dancer

Dancer , a Glasgow-based post-punk outfit, has swiftly established themselves as a vital voice in the contemporary post-punk revival. Their debut album, 10 Songs I Hate About You , made a significant impact, showcasing their ability to craft a sound that's both urgent and introspective. Their music is characterized by driving, hypnotic rhythms, razor-sharp guitar work that cuts through the atmosphere, and lyrics that delve into the anxieties and complexities of modern life, resonating deeply with a generation grappling with uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancer's sound is a captivating blend of raw energy and thoughtful reflection, creating a sonic landscape that's both danceable and thought-provoking. Currently, they are diligently working on their highly anticipated second album, promising to further solidify their place at the forefront of another post-punk resurgence - and fans of The Slits in particular.

Elisabeth Elektra

Elisabeth Elektra , a Glasgow singer, songwriter, and producer, crafts a unique blend of electronic and atmospheric music. Her recent single, Honey , and the forthcoming album, Hypersigil, showcase her ability to create immersive sonic landscapes.

Her work is often described as both ethereal and powerful, “drawing from the cosmic and the familiar to create pop music that’s as addictive and spine-tingling as the stories we’ve been telling for centuries,” and for trance or downbeat EDM fans is a must to check out.

EYVE

EYVE is a Glasgow-based Zimbabwean force injecting a vital, fresh energy into the Scottish music landscape. Her artistry is a compelling fusion of genres, seamlessly weaving together the pulsating rhythms of Afro techno with the raw, potent delivery of rap. But EYVE's creative vision extends far beyond the sonic realm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her live performances are immersive experiences, meticulously crafted to engage not just the ears, but the eyes as well. Striking visuals, often incorporating elements of her heritage, dance and interact with the music, creating a powerful, multi-sensory spectacle.

Former Champ

Former Champ is a Glasgow-based indie rock collective that's generating considerable buzz within the city's already vibrant music scene. What makes them particularly intriguing is their pedigree: the band comprises members who have cut their teeth in other well-regarded Glasgow acts, bringing a wealth of experience and diverse musical influences to the table.

They possess a knack for crafting songs that are both immediately catchy and layered with subtle complexities, creating a sound that's both familiar and refreshingly unique.

Fourth Daughter

Fourth Daughter is rapidly establishing herself as a vital voice in Edinburgh's burgeoning electronic music scene. Her sound is a captivating blend of meticulously crafted soundscapes and infectious dance rhythms, demonstrating a keen ear for both atmospheric depth and irresistible grooves. The success of her single, Higher (Just a Feeling) , which garnered significant radio airplay, is a testament to her ability to create tracks that resonate with a wide audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her EP, Full Bloom , serves as a more comprehensive exploration of her sonic palette, showcasing her talent for building layered textures and creating immersive sonic journeys. Her music is characterized by a sense of both intimacy and expansiveness, capable of transporting listeners to both introspective spaces and euphoric dance floors

Goodnight Louisa

Louise McCraw, under the moniker Goodnight Louisa , has solidified her position as a singer-songwriter of remarkable depth and emotional power. Her album, Human Danger , is a testament to her ability to craft songs that resonate on a deeply personal level, exploring themes of vulnerability, resilience, and the complexities of human connection. Her voice, both delicate and strong, carries the weight of her lyrics, drawing the listener into her world with an almost intimate intensity.

Goodnight Louisa's music is not simply a collection of songs; it's a series of carefully constructed narratives, each one a poignant exploration of the human experience. Her songwriting is marked by a rare honesty and a willingness to delve into the darker corners of the heart, yet always with a sense of hope and understanding.

Gout

Gout , emerging from the depths of Glasgow's underground metal scene, has rapidly carved out a reputation for their uncompromisingly dark and crushingly heavy sound. Their music is a visceral assault on the senses, a sonic embodiment of dread and decay that resonates deeply within the doom-metal community. Even with a relatively limited number of live performances, their Born Rotting EP has become a cult classic, spreading through the metal underground with a fervent intensity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gout's sound is characterized by monolithic riffs, glacial tempos, and a palpable sense of suffocating atmosphere. They are not concerned with fleeting trends or commercial appeal; their music is a raw, unadulterated expression of the darker aspects of the human experience.

Crawford Mack

Crawford Mack is a singer-songwriter whose ascent within the Scottish music scene is marked by a potent combination of lyrical sincerity and vocal prowess. His songs, characterized by their raw honesty and emotional depth, resonate deeply with audiences, creating a strong and rapidly growing following. Mack's ability to convey vulnerability and strength simultaneously through his lyrics and vocal delivery is truly captivating.

His live performances, in particular, have become a hallmark of his artistry, showcasing a natural charisma and a deep connection with his audience. Whether performing intimate acoustic sets or more dynamic arrangements, he possesses the ability to hold a room captive with his presence and the sheer power of his voice.

Katie Nicoll

Katie Nicoll is a rising pop artist who's rapidly cultivating a devoted online following, fuelled by her undeniable talent for crafting infectious, earworm-worthy pop songs. Her music is characterized by its bright, energetic melodies, and instantly memorable hooks, designed to get stuck in your head from the very first listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond her musical prowess, Nicoll demonstrates a keen understanding of the modern music landscape, leveraging her strong social media presence to connect directly with her audience. She understands how to create engaging content that resonates with her online following. Nicoll's music is the perfect soundtrack for the digital age, blending catchy pop sensibilities with a modern, online savvy approach.

Ay Bangz

Ay Bangz is a hip-hop artist injecting a much-needed dose of originality and dynamism into the Scottish rap scene. His sound is a refreshing departure from the norm, characterized by a unique blend of influences and a distinctively personal style. Bangz possesses a natural flow and a lyrical dexterity that sets him apart, delivering his verses with a confident swagger and an undeniable charisma.

He is not just replicating trends; he's forging his own path, pushing boundaries, and creating a sound that's entirely his own. His talent is undeniable, and his potential is immense. He is an artist that displays a great deal of promise, and is bringing a very exciting and new sound to the Scottish scene.

Grayling

Grayling is an artist whose music transcends simple genre categorization, crafting beautifully written songs that resonate with a deeply unique sonic signature. Their work is characterized by a delicate balance of intricate melodies, evocative lyrics, and a subtly atmospheric sound that captivates listeners from the very first note. Grayling's songs possess a timeless quality, evoking a sense of both intimacy and vastness, drawing inspiration from a wide range of influences while remaining distinctly their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consistent praise they've garnered from online musical publications is a testament to the high calibre of their song-writing and the undeniable artistry that permeates their work. Grayling is not simply creating music; they are crafting sonic landscapes, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in their world.